The BMA and Dallas Museum of Art have co-organized the first U.S. exhibition in over 35 years dedicated to the Spanish artist Juan Gris, Color and Illusion: The Still Lifes of Juan Gris. The exhibition highlights the artist’s pioneering and revolutionary contributions to the Cubist movement by focusing on his fascination with subjects drawn from everyday life.
Through 40 paintings and collages that span all major periods of the artist’s evolving practice, Color and Illusion reveals the transformation of Gris’ innovative style and principal motifs from 1911 until 1927, the year of his tragically early death. His exquisite compositions explore the boundary between abstraction and representation, tension and stasis, color, and form.
Color and Illusion: The Still Lifes of Juan Gris is co-curated by Katy Rothkopf, The Anne and Ben Cone Memorial Director of The Ruth R. Marder Center for Matisse Studies and Senior Curator of European Painting and Sculpture at the BMA and Nicole R. Myers, Interim Chief Curator and The Barbara Thomas Lemmon Senior Curator of European Art.
Color and Illusion: The Still Lifes of Juan Gris is generously supported by the Dorothy Wagner Wallis Charitable Trust.
This exhibition is also supported by an indemnity from the Federal Council on the Arts and the Humanities.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.