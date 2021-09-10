CHESAPEAKE CITY — National Patriot Day will be celebrated again this year by the Chesapeake City Ecumenical Association with a National Day of Remembrance Sept. 11 at 6:30 p.m.
Frank Vari, a CCEA member, said after years of moving the ceremony around the town, it has been decided that the Chesapeake City VFW Post at 304 Basil Avenue is the perfect location.
“We’ve been fighting the weather, and the weather always wins,” Vari said.
By holding the ceremony at VFW Post 7687 there is indoor and outdoor space available regardless of the weather, he said.
“We had a very good turnout in 2019,” Vari said.
Of course the 2020 service was virtual, due to the pandemic.
Vari, also a member of the Chesapeake City Council, said Sept. 11 also serves to kick off the town’s participation in Maryland’s “Just Serve” campaign. Now in its 6th year, Chesapeake City will collect food on behalf of CCEA through Oct. 10. and host a town-wide clean up Sept. 25.
“We’re asking churches to include this information in their bulletins,” Vari said, adding any business or organization is invited to share the flier and join in any of these events.
The ceremony at the VFW will have Bruce Lazaroff on bagpipes and Jillian Laakso, band teacher at Bohemia Manor High School, will play the bugle.
Vari will read a poem his late father wrote called “Attack on America.”
Members of Scouts BSA Pack 336 and Troop 336 will carry the colors in recognition of the 20th anniversary of the terrorist attacks that killed 2,977 and injured more than 6,000 at three different locations on American soil on Sept. 11, 2001. The attack began with hijacked planes flying into the Twin Towers in New York City, then the Pentagon in Washington DC and ended when civilians aboard United Airlines Flight 93 wrestled with hijackers and forced the plane to crash in a field in Shanksville, Pa.
Fire companies, ambulance crew members, military and law enforcement are encouraged to wear their uniform in a show of solidarity for those first responders that were lost in the attacks or responded to the emergency situations.
Anyone coming to the Sept. 11 ceremony should bring a chair or blanket for outdoor seating.
“You can also bring flags, banners, any other show of support,” Vari said.
Non-perishable foods can be brought to Chesapeake City Town Hall, 108 Bohemia Avenue or CCEA, 227 Basil Avenue.
The Town-Wide Clean Up on Sept. 25 starts at 9 a.m. Volunteers are asked to gather at town hall and be dispatched from there to various locations.
