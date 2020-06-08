Celebrating a centennial of living

ELKTON — There's going to be a special birthday party later this month to celebrate Ruth McKeown Deibert.
Family and friends are invited to be part of a drive through party for "Aunt Ruth" who turns 100 on June 22. A lifelong member of Elkton United Methodist Church, Diebert will be waiting in the portico of the church at 219 East Main St. to receive good wishes at a socially acceptable distance. The parade beings at 12 p.m. and ends at 2 p.m. While the church is officially on East Main, the entrance and exit to its parking lot is easier to access from the rear of the building on East High Street.
Meanwhile, her family is hoping to have 100 birthday cards mailed to the birthday girl, who now lives in Snow Hill. The mailing address is 201 Coulbourne Lane, Snow Hill, Maryland 21863.
"She will love hearing from her church family and dear friends who she has loved and cared about for so many years," said her nephew Edward McKeown.
