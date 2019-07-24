This list compiles local self-help meetings occurring this week. To be included, your event must take place in Cecil County or adjoining areas within a 20-minute drive. Please submit the event title, time and address in the body of an email to accent@cecilwhig.com at least a week before. Once approved by an editor, the event will be listed until its completion date. It will run in the print edition as space allows. You can also submit to a separate online calendar at CecilDaily.com.
WEDNESDAY 24
SMART RECOVERY, 6 p.m., Port Deposit Town Hall, 64 S. Main Street, Port Deposit. This is an open group for those dealing with substance use.
FAMILY AND FRIENDS, 6 p.m., Port Deposit Town Hall, 64 S. Main Street, Port Deposit. This is an open group for family members and friends of someone dealing with substance use.
THURSDAY 25
CLUTTERERS ANONYMOUS, 6 to 7 p.m. at Janes United Methodist Church, 213 N. Walnut St., Rising Sun. Clutterers Anonymous is a 12-step program to help people solve their problems with clutter/hoarding. There are no dues or fees. Contact Martha H. 443-350-1483.
OVEREATERS ANONYMOUS, 7 to 8 p.m. at Janes United Methodist Church, 213 N. Walnut St., Rising Sun. (Use side door to main entrance go to hallway in front of sanctuary last door on left/play school room #3) Contact: Kris 410-658-2791.
REFUGE RECOVERY, 6:30 p.m., Voices of Hope, 224 East Main St., Elkton. Refuge Recovery, a Buddhist path to recovering from addiction, meets Thursday nights.
FRIDAY 26
ALCOHOLICS ANONYMOUS, 8 p.m., St. Mary Anne's Episcopal Church, 315 S. Main Street, North East. Does someone else's drinking affect your life in a negative way? You have choices. Al-Anon Family Groups can help. Al-Anon Meeting every Friday night at 8 p.m.
SATURDAY 27
YOGA 12-STEP RECOVERY, 6 to 8 p.m. at St. Mary Anne's Episcopal Church Parish Hall, North East. Join a 12 step based discussion and yoga practice that is open to anyone dealing with addictive behavior. All A's are welcome. Meetings by donation. Wear comfortable clothing.
SMART RECOVERY, 10 to 11:30 a.m. at Janes UMC in Rising Sun. This meeting is for those recovering from the disease of addiction. This is an open support group that meets every Saturday.
MONDAY 29
CELEBRATE RECOVERY, Doors open at 6:30 p.m. at Conowingo Baptist Church. For additional information, call Scott at 443-907-0679 or Pastor Josh at 443-877-8788.
NARANON MEETING, 7 p.m. at Bethel Lutheran Church, North East. “Hope and Peace” every Monday. Contact Lorri: 443-350-0909.
TUESDAY 30
12 STEPS FOR TEENS, 7 p.m., Voices of Hope Inc., 224 East Main St., Elkton. Growing up with parents in recovery or active addiction, we feel helpless, forgotten, unloved or angry. Sometimes the only person who understands is another teen going through the same thing. It doesn't matter if you come from a family with alcoholism/addiction, abuse, perfectionism, physical or mental illness or any other type of neglect or abandonment; all are welcome. Together, teens from different family types can work through the twelve steps to find emotional sobriety independent of their parents' dysfunction. This meeting is open to anyone between the ages of 13-18. For information, contact Surviving2ThrivingACA@gmail.com.
TOPS, 5:30 p.m. at Rosebank UMC, Rising Sun. Nonprofit weight-loss support group, meets weekly. $6 monthly fee. First meeting free. topsrosebank@gmail.com.
NARANON, 7 p.m. every Tuesday at Elkton United Methodist Church, 219 E. Main St., Elkton. A Nar-Anon adult support meeting for those with addicts in the family. Park around back. Call Terri Raymond at 443-466-6678 for more. Recurs weekly.
REFUGE RECOVERY, 6:30 p.m., The Carriage House, RCA, 314 Grove Neck Rd., Earleville. Refuge Recovery, a Buddhist path to recovering from addiction, meets Tuesday nights.
WEDNESDAY 31
SMART RECOVERY, 6 p.m., Port Deposit Town Hall, 64 S. Main Street, Port Deposit. This is an open group for those dealing with substance use.
FAMILY AND FRIENDS, 6 p.m., Port Deposit Town Hall, 64 S. Main Street, Port Deposit. This is an open group for family members and friends of someone dealing with substance use.
THURSDAY 1
CLUTTERERS ANONYMOUS, 6 to 7 p.m. at Janes United Methodist Church, 213 N. Walnut St., Rising Sun. Clutterers Anonymous is a 12-step program to help people solve their problems with clutter/hoarding. There are no dues or fees. Contact Martha H. 443-350-1483.
OVEREATERS ANONYMOUS, 7 to 8 p.m. at Janes United Methodist Church, 213 N. Walnut St., Rising Sun. (Use side door to main entrance go to hallway in front of sanctuary last door on left/play school room #3) Contact: Kris 410-658-2791.
REFUGE RECOVERY, 6:30 p.m., Voices of Hope, 224 East Main St., Elkton. Refuge Recovery, a Buddhist path to recovering from addiction, meets Thursday nights.
FRIDAY 2
ALCOHOLICS ANONYMOUS, 8 p.m., St. Mary Anne's Episcopal Church, 315 S. Main Street, North East. Does someone else's drinking affect your life in a negative way? You have choices. Al-Anon Family Groups can help. Al-Anon Meeting every Friday night at 8 p.m.
SATURDAY 3
YOGA 12-STEP RECOVERY, 6 to 8 p.m. at St. Mary Anne's Episcopal Church Parish Hall, North East. Join a 12 step based discussion and yoga practice that is open to anyone dealing with addictive behavior. All A's are welcome. Meetings by donation. Wear comfortable clothing.
SMART RECOVERY, 10 to 11:30 a.m. at Janes UMC in Rising Sun. This meeting is for those recovering from the disease of addiction. This is an open support group that meets every Saturday.
MONDAY 5
CELEBRATE RECOVERY, Doors open at 6:30 p.m. at Conowingo Baptist Church. For additional information, call Scott at 443-907-0679 or Pastor Josh at 443-877-8788.
NARANON MEETING, 7 p.m. at Bethel Lutheran Church, North East. “Hope and Peace” every Monday. Contact Lorri: 443-350-0909.
TUESDAY 6
12 STEPS FOR TEENS, 7 p.m., Voices of Hope Inc., 224 East Main St., Elkton. Growing up with parents in recovery or active addiction, we feel helpless, forgotten, unloved or angry. Sometimes the only person who understands is another teen going through the same thing. It doesn't matter if you come from a family with alcoholism/addiction, abuse, perfectionism, physical or mental illness or any other type of neglect or abandonment; all are welcome. Together, teens from different family types can work through the twelve steps to find emotional sobriety independent of their parents' dysfunction. This meeting is open to anyone between the ages of 13-18. For information, contact Surviving2ThrivingACA@gmail.com.
TOPS, 5:30 p.m. at Rosebank UMC, Rising Sun. Nonprofit weight-loss support group, meets weekly. $6 monthly fee. First meeting free. topsrosebank@gmail.com.
NARANON, 7 p.m. every Tuesday at Elkton United Methodist Church, 219 E. Main St., Elkton. A Nar-Anon adult support meeting for those with addicts in the family. Park around back. Call Terri Raymond at 443-466-6678 for more. Recurs weekly.
REFUGE RECOVERY, 6:30 p.m., The Carriage House, RCA, 314 Grove Neck Rd., Earleville. Refuge Recovery, a Buddhist path to recovering from addiction, meets Tuesday nights.
WEDNESDAY 7
SMART RECOVERY, 6 p.m., Port Deposit Town Hall, 64 S. Main Street, Port Deposit. This is an open group for those dealing with substance use.
FAMILY AND FRIENDS, 6 p.m., Port Deposit Town Hall, 64 S. Main Street, Port Deposit. This is an open group for family members and friends of someone dealing with substance use.
