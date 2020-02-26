This list compiles local self-help meetings occurring this week. To be included, your event must take place in Cecil County or adjoining areas within a 20-minute drive. Please submit the event title, time and address in the body of an email to accent@cecilwhig.com at least a week before. Once approved by an editor, the event will be listed until its completion date. It will run in the print edition as space allows. You can also submit to a separate online calendar at CecilDaily.com.
WEDNESDAY 26
AA MEETING, 12 p.m., Nesbitt Hall, 99 N. Main St., Port Deposit. It’s a New Day AA Meeting.
SMART RECOVERY, 6 p.m., Port Deposit Town Hall, 64 S. Main Street, Port Deposit. This is an open group for those dealing with substance use.
FAMILY AND FRIENDS, 6 p.m., Port Deposit Town Hall, 64 S. Main Street, Port Deposit. This is an open group for family members and friends of someone dealing with substance use.
THURSDAY 27
SMART RECOVERY, 7 p.m., Haven House, 1195 Pulaski Highway, Elkton. SMART Recovery is a science-based alternative to traditional 12 step programs, geared to help people recover from any type of addictive behaviors. The group meets every Thursday at the Haven House.
CLUTTERERS ANONYMOUS, 6 to 7 p.m. at Janes United Methodist Church, 213 N. Walnut St., Rising Sun. Clutterers Anonymous is a 12-step program to help people solve their problems with clutter/hoarding. There are no dues or fees. Contact Martha H. 443-350-1483.
OVEREATERS ANONYMOUS, 7 to 8 p.m. at Janes United Methodist Church, 213 N. Walnut St., Rising Sun. (Use side door to main entrance go to hallway in front of sanctuary last door on left/play school room #3) Contact: Kris 410-658-2791.
REFUGE RECOVERY, 6:30 p.m., Voices of Hope, 224 East Main St., Elkton. Refuge Recovery, a Buddhist path to recovering from addiction, meets Thursday nights.
FRIDAY 28
CELEBRATE RECOVERY MINISTRY, 6 to 9 p.m., Crossroads Bible Church, 144 Appleton Road, Elkton. Celebrate Recovery is a Biblical based, Christ centered, 12-step program designed to help us overcome our hurts, hang-ups, and habits. Contacts: Howard Schulteiss (410-459-4909) and Jen Russell (443-553-1774). Find more information at cbcmd.org or on our Facebook page, Celebrate Recovery at Crossroads Bible Church.
AL-ANON, 8 p.m., St. Mary Anne’s Episcopal Church, 315 S. Main Street, North East. Does someone else’s drinking affect your life in a negative way? You have choices. Al-Anon Family Groups can help. Al-Anon Meeting every Friday night at 8 p.m.
SATURDAY 29
SMART RECOVERY, 10 to 11:30 a.m. at Janes UMC in Rising Sun. This meeting is for those recovering from the disease of addiction. This is an open support group that meets every Saturday.
MONDAY MARCH 2
EATING DISORDER SUPPORT GROUP, 5 to 6 p.m. Voices of Hope, 224 East Main Street, Elkton. If you or a loved one is struggling with an eating disorder or are in recovery, please join us the first and third Monday of each month from 5 to 6 p.m.
CELEBRATE RECOVERY, Doors open at 6:30 p.m. at Conowingo Baptist Church. For additional information, call Scott at 443-907-0679 or Pastor Josh at 443-877-8788.
NARANON MEETING, 7 p.m. at Bethel Lutheran Church, North East. “Hope and Peace” every Monday. Contact Lorri: 443-350-0909.
TUESDAY MARCH 3
PRIDE IN CECIL COUNTY SUPPORT GROUP, 5:30 to 7 p.m., Voices of Hope, 224 East Main Street, Elkton. The Pride in Cecil County Support Group is an open LGBTQ+ recovery support group that meets every Tuesday from 5:30 to 7 p.m.
TOPS, 5:30 p.m. at Rosebank UMC, Rising Sun. Nonprofit weight-loss support group, meets weekly. $6 monthly fee. First meeting free. topsrosebank@gmail.com.
NARANON, 7 p.m. every Tuesday at Elkton United Methodist Church, 219 E. Main St., Elkton. A Nar-Anon adult support meeting for those with addicts in the family. Park around back. Call Terri Raymond at 443-466-6678 for more. Recurs weekly.
REFUGE RECOVERY, 6:30 p.m., The Carriage House, RCA, 314 Grove Neck Rd., Earleville. Refuge Recovery, a Buddhist path to recovering from addiction, meets Tuesday nights.
WEDNESDAY MARCH 4
AA MEETING, 12 p.m., Nesbitt Hall, 99 N. Main St., Port Deposit. It’s a New Day AA Meeting.
SMART RECOVERY, 6 p.m., Port Deposit Town Hall, 64 S. Main Street, Port Deposit. This is an open group for those dealing with substance use.
FAMILY AND FRIENDS, 6 p.m., Port Deposit Town Hall, 64 S. Main Street, Port Deposit. This is an open group for family members and friends of someone dealing with substance use.
THURSDAY MARCH 5
SMART RECOVERY, 7 p.m., Haven House, 1195 Pulaski Highway, Elkton. SMART Recovery is a science-based alternative to traditional 12 step programs, geared to help people recover from any type of addictive behaviors. The group meets every Thursday at the Haven House.
CLUTTERERS ANONYMOUS, 6 to 7 p.m. at Janes United Methodist Church, 213 N. Walnut St., Rising Sun. Clutterers Anonymous is a 12-step program to help people solve their problems with clutter/hoarding. There are no dues or fees. Contact Martha H. 443-350-1483.
OVEREATERS ANONYMOUS, 7 to 8 p.m. at Janes United Methodist Church, 213 N. Walnut St., Rising Sun. (Use side door to main entrance go to hallway in front of sanctuary last door on left/play school room #3) Contact: Kris 410-658-2791.
REFUGE RECOVERY, 6:30 p.m., Voices of Hope, 224 East Main St., Elkton. Refuge Recovery, a Buddhist path to recovering from addiction, meets Thursday nights.
FRIDAY MARCH 6
CELEBRATE RECOVERY MINISTRY, 6 to 9 p.m., Crossroads Bible Church, 144 Appleton Road, Elkton. Celebrate Recovery is a Biblical based, Christ centered, 12-step program designed to help us overcome our hurts, hang-ups, and habits. Contacts: Howard Schulteiss (410-459-4909) and Jen Russell (443-553-1774). Find more information at cbcmd.org or on our Facebook page, Celebrate Recovery at Crossroads Bible Church.
AL-ANON, 8 p.m., St. Mary Anne’s Episcopal Church, 315 S. Main Street, North East. Does someone else’s drinking affect your life in a negative way? You have choices. Al-Anon Family Groups can help. Al-Anon Meeting every Friday night at 8 p.m.
SATURDAY MARCH 7
SMART RECOVERY, 10 to 11:30 a.m. at Janes UMC in Rising Sun. This meeting is for those recovering from the disease of addiction. This is an open support group that meets every Saturday.
MONDAY MARCH 9
CELEBRATE RECOVERY, Doors open at 6:30 p.m. at Conowingo Baptist Church. For additional information, call Scott at 443-907-0679 or Pastor Josh at 443-877-8788.
NARANON MEETING, 7 p.m. at Bethel Lutheran Church, North East. “Hope and Peace” every Monday. Contact Lorri: 443-350-0909.
TUESDAY MARCH 10
PRIDE IN CECIL COUNTY SUPPORT GROUP, 5:30 to 7 p.m., Voices of Hope, 224 East Main Street, Elkton. The Pride in Cecil County Support Group is an open LGBTQ+ recovery support group that meets every Tuesday from 5:30 to 7 p.m.
TOPS, 5:30 p.m. at Rosebank UMC, Rising Sun. Nonprofit weight-loss support group, meets weekly. $6 monthly fee. First meeting free. topsrosebank@gmail.com.
NARANON, 7 p.m. every Tuesday at Elkton United Methodist Church, 219 E. Main St., Elkton. A Nar-Anon adult support meeting for those with addicts in the family. Park around back. Call Terri Raymond at 443-466-6678 for more. Recurs weekly.
REFUGE RECOVERY, 6:30 p.m., The Carriage House, RCA, 314 Grove Neck Rd., Earleville. Refuge Recovery, a Buddhist path to recovering from addiction, meets Tuesday nights.
WEDNESDAY MARCH 11
SMART RECOVERY, 6 p.m., Port Deposit Town Hall, 64 S. Main Street, Port Deposit. This is an open group for those dealing with substance use.
FAMILY AND FRIENDS, 6 p.m., Port Deposit Town Hall, 64 S. Main Street, Port Deposit. This is an open group for family members and friends of someone dealing with substance use.
THURSDAY MARCH 12
SMART RECOVERY, 7 p.m., Haven House, 1195 Pulaski Highway, Elkton. SMART Recovery is a science-based alternative to traditional 12 step programs, geared to help people recover from any type of addictive behaviors. The group meets every Thursday at the Haven House.
CLUTTERERS ANONYMOUS, 6 to 7 p.m. at Janes United Methodist Church, 213 N. Walnut St., Rising Sun. Clutterers Anonymous is a 12-step program to help people solve their problems with clutter/hoarding. There are no dues or fees. Contact Martha H. 443-350-1483.
OVEREATERS ANONYMOUS, 7 to 8 p.m. at Janes United Methodist Church, 213 N. Walnut St., Rising Sun. (Use side door to main entrance go to hallway in front of sanctuary last door on left/play school room #3) Contact: Kris 410-658-2791.
REFUGE RECOVERY, 6:30 p.m., Voices of Hope, 224 East Main St., Elkton. Refuge Recovery, a Buddhist path to recovering from addiction, meets Thursday nights.
FRIDAY MARCH 13
CELEBRATE RECOVERY MINISTRY, 6 to 9 p.m., Crossroads Bible Church, 144 Appleton Road, Elkton. Celebrate Recovery is a Biblical based, Christ centered, 12-step program designed to help us overcome our hurts, hang-ups, and habits. Contacts: Howard Schulteiss (410-459-4909) and Jen Russell (443-553-1774). Find more information at cbcmd.org or on our Facebook page, Celebrate Recovery at Crossroads Bible Church.
AL-ANON, 8 p.m., St. Mary Anne’s Episcopal Church, 315 S. Main Street, North East. Does someone else’s drinking affect your life in a negative way? You have choices. Al-Anon Family Groups can help. Al-Anon Meeting every Friday night at 8 p.m.
SATURDAY MARCH 14
SMART RECOVERY, 10 to 11:30 a.m. at Janes UMC in Rising Sun. This meeting is for those recovering from the disease of addiction. This is an open support group that meets every Saturday.
