A list of upcoming local faith-based or spiritual events. To be included, your event must take place in Cecil County as well as adjoining areas within a 20-minute drive. Please submit the event title, time, address to accent@cecilwhig.com. Once approved by an editor, the event will be listed until its completion date. It will run in the print edition as space allows. You can also submit to a separate online calendar at CecilDaily.com.
WEDNESDAY 31
SUMMERFEST, service at 7 p.m., Endeavor Church, 32 Hilltop Road, Elkton. Worship service.
VACATION BIBLE SCHOOL, 5 to 8 p.m., Town Point Church, 61 Port Herman Road, Chesapeake City. Chesapeake City Ecumenical Association's Vacation Bible School from July 28 to Aug. 1. Dinner served nightly. Registration required at www.ccea4u.com.
VACATION BIBLE SCHOOL, 6 to 8 p.m., Oxford United Methodist Church, 18 Addison Street, Oxford. Kindergarten to 6th grade. Vacation Bible School will be held July 28 to Aug. 1.
THURSDAY 1
SUMMERFEST, services at 9:30 a.m. and 7 p.m., Endeavor Church, 32 Hilltop Road, Elkton. Worship services.
VACATION BIBLE SCHOOL, 5 to 8 p.m., Town Point Church, 61 Port Herman Road, Chesapeake City. Chesapeake City Ecumenical Association's Vacation Bible School from July 28 to Aug. 1. Dinner served nightly. Registration required at www.ccea4u.com.
FRIDAY 2
SUMMERFEST, services at 9:30 a.m. and 7 p.m., Endeavor Church, 32 Hilltop Road, Elkton. Worship services.
FREE LUNCH, 12 to 1 p.m. every Friday at Elkton Presbyterian Church, 209 E. Main St. provided by Elkton Community Kitchen. All are welcome. For more information contact elktoncommunitykitchen@gmail.com.
SUNDAY 4
CAMP SUNDAY, 3:30 p.m., Union Bethel AMEC, 161 Church Street, Cecilton. Guest speaker: Rev Gregory McLaurin, choir and congregation.
INTER-DENOMINATIONAL OUTDOOR WORSHIP, 9:30 to 10:30 a.m., Elk Neck State Park campground amphitheater, 4395 Turkey Point Road, North East. Held summer Sundays. No entrance fee. Sponsored by North East United Methodist Church. Jeff Owens will be the featured speaker during this week’s worship.
MONDAY 5
UPPER CHESAPEAKE CHORUS REHEARSALS, 7 to 10 p.m. at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 201 Mt. Royal Ave., Aberdeen. Call 443-309-2026 for info.
TUESDAY 6
SENIOR MEETING, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at St. Stephens Parish Hall in Earleville. Anyone 55 or older is invited to attend. Come and meet your neighbors. No membership fee. Lunch is served. Come for the fellowship, speaker, see what events we are planning. Questions call 410-275-8150.
FRIDAY 9
FREE LUNCH, 12 to 1 p.m. every Friday at Elkton Presbyterian Church, 209 E. Main St. provided by Elkton Community Kitchen. All are welcome. For more information contact elktoncommunitykitchen@gmail.com.
SUNDAY 11
INTER-DENOMINATIONAL OUTDOOR WORSHIP, 9:30 to 10:30 a.m., Elk Neck State Park campground amphitheater, 4395 Turkey Point Road, North East. Held summer Sundays. No entrance fee. Sponsored by North East United Methodist Church. Doris "Mrs. A" Anderson (chalk talk) will be the featured speaker during this week’s worship.
MONDAY 12
UPPER CHESAPEAKE CHORUS REHEARSALS, 7 to 10 p.m. at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 201 Mt. Royal Ave., Aberdeen. Call 443-309-2026 for info.
TUESDAY 13
SENIOR MEETING, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at St. Stephens Parish Hall in Earleville. Anyone 55 or older is invited to attend. Come and meet your neighbors. No membership fee. Lunch is served. Come for the fellowship, speaker, see what events we are planning. Questions call 410-275-8150.
