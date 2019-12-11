A list of upcoming local faith-based or spiritual events. To be included, your event must take place in Cecil County as well as adjoining areas within a 20-minute drive. Please submit the event title, time, address to accent@cecilwhig.com. Once approved by an editor, the event will be listed until its completion date. It will run in the print edition as space allows. You can also submit to a separate online calendar at CecilDaily.com.
FRIDAY 13
COOKIE WALK, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., St. Andrew’s Presbyterian Church, 200 Marrows Road, Newark. St. Andrew’s 31st Annual Cookie Walk. Come join in the fun of our St. Andrew’s 31st annual cookie walk. A huge assortment of homemade cookies will be available to select and store in a small ($6) or large ($15.) container. A delicious lunch of chicken corn or vegetable beef soup, a custom made sandwich, chips and a beverage is also available for $10. Chicken corn and vegetable beef soup can be purchased for $8 a quart. For pre-orders or for more information call the church office at 302-738-4331.
FREE LUNCH, 12 to 1 p.m. every Friday at Elkton Presbyterian Church, 209 E. Main St. provided by Elkton Community Kitchen. All are welcome. For more information contact elktoncommunitykitchen@gmail.com.
SATURDAY 14
COOKIE WALK, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., St. Mary Anne's Episcopal Church, 315 S. Main St.(Parish Center), North East. 4th Annual Christmas Cookie Walk. Buy homemade Christmas cookies by the pound! Christmas vendors will be on display, too!
WREATHS ACROSS AMERICA, St. Mary Anne's Episcopal Church, 315 S. Main St. (Church), North East. 4th Annual Wreaths Across America. Following an emotionally moving noon-time tribute ceremony with representatives from all branches of the military, we will place wreaths on the graves of veterans buried in our historic churchyard.
COOKIE WALK, 9 to 11 a.m., Elkton United Methodist Church, Weldin Hall, 219 East Main St., Elkton. EUMC 19th Annual Cookie Walk. Come fill your box with fresh baked cookies at our 19th annual Cookie Walk. Buy an empty box and walk the wide variety of fresh baked goods and fill your box!
CHRISTMAS COOKIE WALK, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Trinity Episcopal Church, 105 North Bridge St., Elkton. Enjoy a free hot cup of cocoa or cider as you shop our array of holiday cookies. We will have a wide variety of seasonal favorites available for purchase. Small boxes for $5 and large boxes for $8.
SUNDAY 15
CHOIR CANTATA, 8:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. services, Elkton United Methodist Church, 219 E. Main St., Elkton.
CHILDREN'S CHRISTMAS PROGRAM, 9:45 a.m., Elkton United Methodist Church, 219 E. Main St., Elkton.
LIVE NATIVITY, 6 to 8 p.m., Fairwinds Farm, 41 Tailwinds Lane, North East. In the stable with music, Bible characters, angels, innkeepers, the reading of the Christmas story and of course the animals. Donations appreciated to benefit Tailwinds Trotters 4-H Club.
CANDLELIGHT SERVICE, 7 p.m., Moore’s Chapel UMC, 392 Blake Road, Fair Hill. Moore's Chapel UMC will hold its 68th Christmas Candlelight Service. The musical “Heaven’s Child” will be portrayed in song and drama concluding with a traditional candle lighting ceremony. Fellowship and refreshments will follow the service.
CHRISTMAS CELEBRATION, 3:30 p.m., Griffith A.U.M.P. Church, 95 Cedar Hill Church Road., Elkton. Annual Christmas Celebration featuring dinner and a musical ministry presented by, The Gospel Disciples of Chester, Pa. Contact - Evelyn Webster, 410-398-1136.
ADVENT SEASON, 8:30 a.m., Elkton United Methodist Church, 219 East Main St., Elkton. The season of Advent, which comes comes from the Latin word adventus meaning “coming” or “visit," begins four Sundays before Christmas and ends on Christmas Eve. Advent is the beginning of the liturgical year for Christians. During Advent, we prepare for, and anticipate, the coming of Christ. May this Christmas be a special one for you and yours! We so look forward to celebrating with you!
FESTIVAL OF MUSIC, 3 p.m., St. Paul's UMC, 1687 Crystal Beach Road, Earleville. The Cecilton UMC Parish will host a "Festival of Music." We'll be singing carols, talented members of our Parish will be playing, the Angelic Bells will play, choirs will sing. It will be a joyful noise that afternoon. Everyone is welcome to join in or perform!
ADULT BIBLE STUDY, Cecilton UM Parish, Zion UMC, 168 W. Main St., Cecilton. "An Introduction to a Disciple's Path: A guide for United Methodists." Wherever we are along the journey of faith, we are pestered by the realization that church should not just be where we go, but who we are. If you are interested in this class, please contact Pastor Cindy Hall so she can order you a book. 410-275-8511.
PRAISE SERVICE, 11 a.m., Baldwin United Methodist Church, 756 Elk Mills Road, Elk Mills. Join us in lifting our voices in praise. Sunday mornings.
MONDAY 16
UPPER CHESAPEAKE CHORUS REHEARSALS, 7 to 10 p.m. at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 201 Mt. Royal Ave., Aberdeen. Call 443-309-2026 for info.
TUESDAY 17
SENIOR MEETING, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at St. Stephens Parish Hall in Earleville. Anyone 55 or older is invited to attend. Come and meet your neighbors. No membership fee. Lunch is served. Come for the fellowship, speaker, see what events we are planning. Questions call 410-275-8150.
THURSDAY 19
MONTHLY LUNCHEON, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., St. Agnes Church, 150 S. Queen St., Rising Sun. Call 410-658-9422 for carry out orders only. Cost: free but a goodwill offering accepted for St. Vincent De Paul Outreach. December menu: chicken pot pie, salad and dressing, rolls, dessert.
FRIDAY 20
SUNDAY 22
BLUE CHRISTMAS SERVICE, 4 p.m., Elkton United Methodist Church, 219 E. Main St., Elkton.
MONDAY 23
TUESDAY 24
CHRISTMAS EVE SERVICES, Elkton United Methodist Church, 219 E. Main St., Elkton. Family Service at 5 p.m. Candlelight Service at 7 p.m. Candlelight Service at 9 p.m. Silent Communion at 10 p.m.
