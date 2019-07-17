A list of upcoming local faith-based or spiritual events. To be included, your event must take place in Cecil County as well as adjoining areas within a 20-minute drive. Please submit the event title, time, address to accent@cecilwhig.com. Once approved by an editor, the event will be listed until its completion date. It will run in the print edition as space allows. You can also submit to a separate online calendar at CecilDaily.com.
WEDNESDAY 17
VACATION BIBLE SCHOOL, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., Restoration and Deliverance Ministries, 603 Elkton Blvd., Elkton. Take flight to where God leads upon. Touch down in vacation bible school at Restoration and Deliverance Ministries. Free event. Open to ages 5-13. Fun games, food and music while learning about God. There will also be a bike safety course. Call S. Ingram at 410-620-3013 for information and registration or visit radministries.org.
FRIDAY 19
FREE LUNCH, 12 to 1 p.m. every Friday at Elkton Presbyterian Church, 209 E. Main St. provided by Elkton Community Kitchen. All are welcome. For more information contact elktoncommunitykitchen@gmail.com.
SATURDAY 20
FISH FRY, 11 a.m., Christ Unity Center, 1150 Singerly Road, Elkton. Rain date July 27.
SUNDAY 21
ANNUAL FAMILY AND FRIENDS DAY, 11:30 a.m. to 1:15 p.m., St. Mark A.U.M.P. Church, 3760 Turkey Point Road, North East. St. Mark holds its Annual Family & friends Day Worship Celebration. Pastor Larry M. Wright will bring the morning message and Rev. Otis Williams will bring the afternoon message. Free will offering. All are welcome.
INTER-DENOMINATIONAL OUTDOOR WORSHIP, 9:30 to 10:30 a.m., Elk Neck State Park campground amphitheater, 4395 Turkey Point Road, North East. Held summer Sundays. No entrance fee. Sponsored by North East United Methodist Church. Minister Larry Wright will be the featured speaker during this week’s worship.
MONDAY 22
UPPER CHESAPEAKE CHORUS REHEARSALS, 7 to 10 p.m. at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 201 Mt. Royal Ave., Aberdeen. Call 443-309-2026 for info.
TUESDAY 23
SENIOR MEETING, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at St. Stephens Parish Hall in Earleville. Anyone 55 or older is invited to attend. Come and meet your neighbors. No membership fee. Lunch is served. Come for the fellowship, speaker, see what events we are planning. Questions call 410-275-8150.
FRIDAY 26
DINNER SALE, 9 a.m., UBC Dining Hall, 161 Church Street, Cecilton. Fish and chicken dinners on sale.
FREE LUNCH, 12 to 1 p.m. every Friday at Elkton Presbyterian Church, 209 E. Main St. provided by Elkton Community Kitchen. All are welcome. For more information contact elktoncommunitykitchen@gmail.com.
SATURDAY 27
BREAKFAST, 7 to 10 a.m., Oxford United Methodist Church, 18 Addison Street, Oxford. Join us for good food, good fun and good fellowship. Breakfast buffet: pancakes, french toast, scrambled eggs, fresh fruit, homemade specialty breads, chipped beef or sausage gravy (alternating months), bacon, sausage, and oven-roasted potatoes. $7 for adults. $3 for children 3-10. If this is your birthday month, please show ID for a free breakfast ticket.
SUNDAY 28
INTER-DENOMINATIONAL OUTDOOR WORSHIP, 9:30 to 10:30 a.m., Elk Neck State Park campground amphitheater, 4395 Turkey Point Road, North East. Held summer Sundays. No entrance fee. Sponsored by North East United Methodist Church. John Styer will be the featured speaker during this week’s worship.
VACATION BIBLE SCHOOL, 5 to 8 p.m., Town Point Church, 61 Port Herman Road, Chesapeake City. Chesapeake City Ecumenical Association's Vacation Bible School from July 28 to Aug. 1. Dinner served nightly. Registration required at www.ccea4u.com.
VACATION BIBLE SCHOOL, 6 to 8 p.m., Oxford United Methodist Church, 18 Addison Street, Oxford. Kindergarten to 6th grade. Vacation Bible School will be held July 28 to Aug. 1.
MONDAY 29
VACATION BIBLE SCHOOL, 5 to 8 p.m., Town Point Church, 61 Port Herman Road, Chesapeake City. Chesapeake City Ecumenical Association's Vacation Bible School from July 28 to Aug. 1. Dinner served nightly. Registration required at www.ccea4u.com.
VACATION BIBLE SCHOOL, 6 to 8 p.m., Oxford United Methodist Church, 18 Addison Street, Oxford. Kindergarten to 6th grade. Vacation Bible School will be held July 28 to Aug. 1.
SPIRIT RESET SERVICE, dinner at 6 p.m., service at 7 p.m., Hopewell Church, 3600 Level Village Road, Havre de Grace. Come and join us at the next “Spirit Reset” service. Enjoy the feast as we fellowship together being physically fed with a complimentary dinner and spiritually fed with a praise and worship service. Special music to be provided by the group “Voices of Men” from Christian Life Center. Followed by a gospel message delivered by Coale Hawkins. Please invite your family and friends, all are welcome. For more information contact Coale Hawkins at: hawkins118@verizon.net.
UPPER CHESAPEAKE CHORUS REHEARSALS, 7 to 10 p.m. at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 201 Mt. Royal Ave., Aberdeen. Call 443-309-2026 for info.
TUESDAY 30
VACATION BIBLE SCHOOL, 5 to 8 p.m., Town Point Church, 61 Port Herman Road, Chesapeake City. Chesapeake City Ecumenical Association's Vacation Bible School from July 28 to Aug. 1. Dinner served nightly. Registration required at www.ccea4u.com.
VACATION BIBLE SCHOOL, 6 to 8 p.m., Oxford United Methodist Church, 18 Addison Street, Oxford. Kindergarten to 6th grade. Vacation Bible School will be held July 28 to Aug. 1.
SENIOR MEETING, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at St. Stephens Parish Hall in Earleville. Anyone 55 or older is invited to attend. Come and meet your neighbors. No membership fee. Lunch is served. Come for the fellowship, speaker, see what events we are planning. Questions call 410-275-8150.
WEDNESDAY 31
VACATION BIBLE SCHOOL, 5 to 8 p.m., Town Point Church, 61 Port Herman Road, Chesapeake City. Chesapeake City Ecumenical Association's Vacation Bible School from July 28 to Aug. 1. Dinner served nightly. Registration required at www.ccea4u.com.
VACATION BIBLE SCHOOL, 6 to 8 p.m., Oxford United Methodist Church, 18 Addison Street, Oxford. Kindergarten to 6th grade. Vacation Bible School will be held July 28 to Aug. 1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.