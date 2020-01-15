A list of upcoming local faith-based or spiritual events. To be included, your event must take place in Cecil County as well as adjoining areas within a 20-minute drive. Please submit the event title, time, address to accent@cecilwhig.com. Once approved by an editor, the event will be listed until its completion date. It will run in the print edition as space allows. You can also submit to a separate online calendar at CecilDaily.com.
THURSDAY 16
MONTHLY LUNCHEON, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., St. Agnes Church, 150 S. Queen St., Rising Sun. 410-658-9422 (carry out orders only). Menu: bean soup, ham, mac & cheese, applesauce, rolls, bread pudding. Good will offering accepted for St. Vincent De Paul Outreach.
FRIDAY 17
WII BOWLING FAMILY FUN NIGHT, 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., Zion's Hall, Cecilton United Methodist Church, 164 W Main St., Cecilton. The Cecilton UM Parish UMM will host another Wii Bowling Family Fun Night! Two screens to play Wii bowling and other games. Enjoy some pizza, root beer and other treats. Everyone is welcome to join us!
FREE LUNCH, 12 to 1 p.m. every Friday at Elkton Presbyterian Church, 209 E. Main St. provided by Elkton Community Kitchen. All are welcome. For more information contact elktoncommunitykitchen@gmail.com.
SUNDAY 19
PRAISE SERVICE, 11 a.m., Baldwin United Methodist Church, 756 Elk Mills Road, Elk Mills. Join us in lifting our voices in praise. Sunday mornings.
MONDAY 20
UPPER CHESAPEAKE CHORUS REHEARSALS, 7 to 10 p.m. at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 201 Mt. Royal Ave., Aberdeen. Call 443-309-2026 for info.
TUESDAY 21
SENIOR MEETING, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at St. Stephens Parish Hall in Earleville. Anyone 55 or older is invited to attend. Come and meet your neighbors. No membership fee. Lunch is served. Come for the fellowship, speaker, see what events we are planning. Questions call 410-275-8150.
FRIDAY 24
FREE LUNCH, 12 to 1 p.m. every Friday at Elkton Presbyterian Church, 209 E. Main St. provided by Elkton Community Kitchen. All are welcome. For more information contact elktoncommunitykitchen@gmail.com.
SATURDAY 25
BREAKFAST BUFFET, 7 to 10 a.m., Oxford United Methodist Church, 18 Addison St., Oxford, Pa. Join us for good food, good fun and good fellowship. Pancakes, french toast, scrambled eggs, fresh fruit, homemade specialty breads, bacon, sausage, oven roasted potatoes, and chipped beef or sausage gravy (alternating months). $7/adult, $3/children 3-10. If this is your birthday month, please show ID for a free breakfast ticket.
SUNDAY 26
PRAISE SERVICE, 11 a.m., Baldwin United Methodist Church, 756 Elk Mills Road, Elk Mills. Join us in lifting our voices in praise. Sunday mornings.
MONDAY 27
UPPER CHESAPEAKE CHORUS REHEARSALS, 7 to 10 p.m. at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 201 Mt. Royal Ave., Aberdeen. Call 443-309-2026 for info.
TUESDAY 28
SENIOR MEETING, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at St. Stephens Parish Hall in Earleville. Anyone 55 or older is invited to attend. Come and meet your neighbors. No membership fee. Lunch is served. Come for the fellowship, speaker, see what events we are planning. Questions call 410-275-8150.
