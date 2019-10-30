A list of upcoming local faith-based or spiritual events. To be included, your event must take place in Cecil County as well as adjoining areas within a 20-minute drive. Please submit the event title, time, address to accent@cecilwhig.com. Once approved by an editor, the event will be listed until its completion date. It will run in the print edition as space allows. You can also submit to a separate online calendar at CecilDaily.com.
FRIDAY 1
FREE LUNCH, 12 to 1 p.m. every Friday at Elkton Presbyterian Church, 209 E. Main St. provided by Elkton Community Kitchen. All are welcome. For more information contact elktoncommunitykitchen@gmail.com.
SUNDAY 3
ADULT BIBLE STUDY, Cecilton UM Parish, Zion UMC, 168 W. Main St., Cecilton. "An Introduction to a Disciple's Path: A guide for United Methodists." Wherever we are along the journey of faith, we are pestered by the realization that church should not just be where we go, but who we are. If you are interested in this class, please contact Pastor Cindy Hall so she can order you a book. 410-275-8511.
PRAISE SERVICE, 11 a.m., Baldwin United Methodist Church, 756 Elk Mills Road, Elk Mills. Join us in lifting our voices in praise. Sunday mornings.
MONDAY 4
UPPER CHESAPEAKE CHORUS REHEARSALS, 7 to 10 p.m. at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 201 Mt. Royal Ave., Aberdeen. Call 443-309-2026 for info.
TUESDAY 5
SENIOR MEETING, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at St. Stephens Parish Hall in Earleville. Anyone 55 or older is invited to attend. Come and meet your neighbors. No membership fee. Lunch is served. Come for the fellowship, speaker, see what events we are planning. Questions call 410-275-8150.
FRIDAY 8
SATURDAY 9
CECILTON CROP WALK, breakfast at 8 a.m., registration at 9 a.m., walk at 10 a.m., Cecilton UM Parish, Zion UMC, 168 W. Main St., Cecilton. Please start planning to join in the Cecilton UM Parish United Methodist Men's annual Crop Walk to end hunger. The UMM are offering a breakfast beginning at 8 a.m. for you early risers! Registration begins at 9 a.m. and we step off the walk at 10 a.m. This is an easy, level walk around the Town of Cecilton of about 3 miles. We raise money for the Church World Services and it goes many places in the world to help improve the lives of many different people. The UMM reserve about 25% of the money raised to return to our area through our Faith In Action program, the Back Pack Ministries, and Generation Station, an after school program. Please support our outreach and join us in walking and supporting someone who is walking! Thank you! Online donations are gladly accepted: https://www.crophungerwalk.org/ceciltonmd/
SUNDAY 10
MONDAY 11
TUESDAY 12
FREE LUNCH, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., West Nottingham Presbyterian Church, 1195 Firetower Road, Colora. Free lunch the 2nd and 4th Tuesdays of September-May. 410-658-6366, x21.
