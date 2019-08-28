A list of upcoming local faith-based or spiritual events. To be included, your event must take place in Cecil County as well as adjoining areas within a 20-minute drive. Please submit the event title, time, address to accent@cecilwhig.com. Once approved by an editor, the event will be listed until its completion date. It will run in the print edition as space allows. You can also submit to a separate online calendar at CecilDaily.com.
FRIDAY 30
FREE LUNCH, 12 to 1 p.m. every Friday at Elkton Presbyterian Church, 209 E. Main St. provided by Elkton Community Kitchen. All are welcome. For more information contact elktoncommunitykitchen@gmail.com.
SUNDAY 1
INTER-DENOMINATIONAL OUTDOOR WORSHIP, 9:30 to 10:30 a.m., Elk Neck State Park campground amphitheater, 4395 Turkey Point Road, North East. Held summer Sundays. No entrance fee. Sponsored by North East United Methodist Church. Rev. Dr. Drew Christian will be the featured speaker during this week’s worship.
MONDAY 2
UPPER CHESAPEAKE CHORUS REHEARSALS, 7 to 10 p.m. at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 201 Mt. Royal Ave., Aberdeen. Call 443-309-2026 for info.
TUESDAY 3
SENIOR MEETING, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at St. Stephens Parish Hall in Earleville. Anyone 55 or older is invited to attend. Come and meet your neighbors. No membership fee. Lunch is served. Come for the fellowship, speaker, see what events we are planning. Questions call 410-275-8150.
FRIDAY 6
CRAFT BAZAAR, BAKE SALE AND SILENT AUCTION, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Zion UMC, 164 West Main St., Cecilton. Faith in Action is now located in the basement of Zion UMC in Cecilton. We are hosting a craft bazaar, bake sale , silent auction and homemade chicken salad. Tables are $15 each. Call Jackie at 410-275-8856 to reserve a spot. Proceeds benefit Faith in Action’s Food Pantry.
FREE LUNCH, 12 to 1 p.m. every Friday at Elkton Presbyterian Church, 209 E. Main St. provided by Elkton Community Kitchen. All are welcome. For more information contact elktoncommunitykitchen@gmail.com.
SATURDAY 7
FRIED CHICKEN DINNER, noon to 6 p.m., St. Mary's Parish, 1021 St. Marys Road, Pylesville. Fall Fried Chicken Dinner. Dining room: all you can eat. Carry out: take home or picnic area. Fried chicken, mashed potatoes, gravy, cole slaw, string beans, Maryland tomatoes, and corn on the cob (if available). Also from noon to 3 p.m. the Baltimore Bag Pipe Band; noon to 6 p.m. the Crafters/Flea Marketers (outside vendors), St. Mary's Bake Shoppe, Religious Shoppe, Craft Shoppe, Games and Bingo. Dining room prices are adults $14, seniors (60 and over) $13, children (5-10) $9. Carry out dinner $14, seniors (60 and over) $13. Please call 410-879-4015, ext. 20 or 22 for additional information or www.stmaryspylesville.org.
SUNDAY 8
ALL YOU CAN EAT BREAKFAST, 8 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., Good Shepherd School, 810 Aiken Avenue, Perryville. Adults: $8; Children ages 6-12: $5; Children age 5 and under: free.
SUNDAY SCHOOL KICK-OFF, 9:45 to 10:45 a.m., Elkton United Methodist Church, Weldin Hall, 219 East Main St., Elkton. Step right up and sign up for Sunday School! There will be games, snacks and the chance to sign up for an amazing Sunday School class!
MONDAY 9
UPPER CHESAPEAKE CHORUS REHEARSALS, 7 to 10 p.m. at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 201 Mt. Royal Ave., Aberdeen. Call 443-309-2026 for info.
TUESDAY 10
FREE LUNCH, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., West Nottingham Presbyterian Church, 1195 Firetower Road, Colora. Free lunch the 2nd and 4th Tuesdays of September-May. 410-658-6366, x21.
SENIOR MEETING, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at St. Stephens Parish Hall in Earleville. Anyone 55 or older is invited to attend. Come and meet your neighbors. No membership fee. Lunch is served. Come for the fellowship, speaker, see what events we are planning. Questions call 410-275-8150.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.