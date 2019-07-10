A list of upcoming local faith-based or spiritual events. To be included, your event must take place in Cecil County as well as adjoining areas within a 20-minute drive. Please submit the event title, time, address to accent@cecilwhig.com. Once approved by an editor, the event will be listed until its completion date. It will run in the print edition as space allows. You can also submit to a separate online calendar at CecilDaily.com.
WEDNESDAY 10
VACATION BIBLE SCHOOL, 5 to 8 p.m., Zion United Methodist Church, 168 W. Main St., Cecilton. Cecilton UM Parish's "ROAR" Vacation Bible School. Our VBS this year will be the "Roar" program! Come for a light meal at 5:30 p.m. and the VBS program will run from 6 to 8 p.m. You may register your child or yourself (as a volunteer) at: https://vbspro.events/p/events/ceciltonvbs. Remember that in order to be a volunteer you must complete our Safe Sanctuaries training. This will be explained to you upon registering. Thanks, now lets have some fun and ROAR!
PRAYER SERVICE, 7 p.m., Zion UMC, 168 W. Main St., Cecilton. Weekly Wednesday prayer and praise service.
THURSDAY 11
VACATION BIBLE SCHOOL, 5 to 8 p.m., Zion United Methodist Church, 168 W. Main St., Cecilton. Cecilton UM Parish's "ROAR" Vacation Bible School. Our VBS this year will be the "Roar" program! Come for a light meal at 5:30 p.m. and the VBS program will run from 6 to 8 p.m. You may register your child or yourself (as a volunteer) at: https://vbspro.events/p/events/ceciltonvbs. Remember that in order to be a volunteer you must complete our Safe Sanctuaries training. This will be explained to you upon registering. Thanks, now lets have some fun and ROAR!
FRIDAY 12
VACATION BIBLE SCHOOL, 5 to 8 p.m., Zion United Methodist Church, 168 W. Main St., Cecilton. Cecilton UM Parish's "ROAR" Vacation Bible School. Our VBS this year will be the "Roar" program! Come for a light meal at 5:30 p.m. and the VBS program will run from 6 to 8 p.m. You may register your child or yourself (as a volunteer) at: https://vbspro.events/p/events/ceciltonvbs. Remember that in order to be a volunteer you must complete our Safe Sanctuaries training. This will be explained to you upon registering. Thanks, now lets have some fun and ROAR!
FREE LUNCH, 12 to 1 p.m. every Friday at Elkton Presbyterian Church, 209 E. Main St. provided by Elkton Community Kitchen. All are welcome. For more information contact elktoncommunitykitchen@gmail.com.
SUNDAY 14
INTER-DENOMINATIONAL OUTDOOR WORSHIP, 9:30 to 10:30 a.m., Elk Neck State Park campground amphitheater, 4395 Turkey Point Road, North East. Held summer Sundays. No entrance fee. Sponsored by North East United Methodist Church. Evangelist Lorenzo Hall will be the featured speaker during this week’s worship.
FAMILY AND FRIENDS DAY, 4 p.m., First Baptist Church, 607 Delaware Ave., Elkton. Victory in Praise Fellowship Church's Annual Family and Friends Day. Guest: The Praise Team in concert from Worton, Md.
PARISH CHILDREN'S CHURCH, 11 a.m. at Zion UMC in Cecilton.
MONDAY 15
VACATION BIBLE SCHOOL, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., Restoration and Deliverance Ministries, 603 Elkton Blvd., Elkton. Take flight to where God leads upon. Touch down in vacation bible school at Restoration and Deliverance Ministries. Free event. Open to ages 5-13. Fun games, food and music while learning about God. There will also be a bike safety course. Call S. Ingram at 410-620-3013 for information and registration or visit radministries.org.
UPPER CHESAPEAKE CHORUS REHEARSALS, 7 to 10 p.m. at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 201 Mt. Royal Ave., Aberdeen. Call 443-309-2026 for info.
TUESDAY 16
VACATION BIBLE SCHOOL, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., Restoration and Deliverance Ministries, 603 Elkton Blvd., Elkton. Take flight to where God leads upon. Touch down in vacation bible school at Restoration and Deliverance Ministries. Free event. Open to ages 5-13. Fun games, food and music while learning about God. There will also be a bike safety course. Call S. Ingram at 410-620-3013 for information and registration or visit radministries.org.
SENIOR MEETING, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at St. Stephens Parish Hall in Earleville. Anyone 55 or older is invited to attend. Come and meet your neighbors. No membership fee. Lunch is served. Come for the fellowship, speaker, see what events we are planning. Questions call 410-275-8150.
WEDNESDAY 17
VACATION BIBLE SCHOOL, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., Restoration and Deliverance Ministries, 603 Elkton Blvd., Elkton. Take flight to where God leads upon. Touch down in vacation bible school at Restoration and Deliverance Ministries. Free event. Open to ages 5-13. Fun games, food and music while learning about God. There will also be a bike safety course. Call S. Ingram at 410-620-3013 for information and registration or visit radministries.org.
PRAYER SERVICE, 7 p.m., Zion UMC, 168 W. Main St., Cecilton. Weekly Wednesday prayer and praise service.
FRIDAY 19
FREE LUNCH, 12 to 1 p.m. every Friday at Elkton Presbyterian Church, 209 E. Main St. provided by Elkton Community Kitchen. All are welcome. For more information contact elktoncommunitykitchen@gmail.com.
SATURDAY 20
FISH FRY, 11 a.m., Christ Unity Center, 1150 Singerly Road, Elkton. Rain date July 27.
SUNDAY 21
INTER-DENOMINATIONAL OUTDOOR WORSHIP, 9:30 to 10:30 a.m., Elk Neck State Park campground amphitheater, 4395 Turkey Point Road, North East. Held summer Sundays. No entrance fee. Sponsored by North East United Methodist Church. Minister Larry Wright will be the featured speaker during this week’s worship.
PARISH CHILDREN'S CHURCH, 11 a.m. at Zion UMC in Cecilton.
MONDAY 22
UPPER CHESAPEAKE CHORUS REHEARSALS, 7 to 10 p.m. at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 201 Mt. Royal Ave., Aberdeen. Call 443-309-2026 for info.
TUESDAY 23
SENIOR MEETING, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at St. Stephens Parish Hall in Earleville. Anyone 55 or older is invited to attend. Come and meet your neighbors. No membership fee. Lunch is served. Come for the fellowship, speaker, see what events we are planning. Questions call 410-275-8150.
WEDNESDAY 24
PRAYER SERVICE, 7 p.m., Zion UMC, 168 W. Main St., Cecilton. Weekly Wednesday prayer and praise service.
