A list of upcoming local faith-based or spiritual events.
FRIDAY 23
FREE LUNCH, 12 to 1 p.m. every Friday at Elkton Presbyterian Church, 209 E. Main St. provided by Elkton Community Kitchen. All are welcome. For more information contact elktoncommunitykitchen@gmail.com.
SATURDAY 24
CHICKEN BARBECUE AND YARD SALE, yard sale from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., takeout dinners from 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Ebenezer UM Church, 1072 Ebenezer Church Road, Rising Sun. Tables available in building to eat at. Tickets $10. Also available are baked goods, hot dogs, ice cream, soda. Music by Dave and Kathy Reed will be playing at various times of the day. $15 for yard sale space, call 270-438-6159 to reserve.
SUNDAY 25
FOUNDER'S DAY CELEBRATION, 10 a.m., Trinity A.U.M.P. Church, 174 Trinity Church Road, North East MD. Join us as we celebrate Religious Freedom and honor the A.U.M.P. Church Founder, The Right Reverend Peter Spencer. Larry M. Wright, Pastor of St. Mark A.U.M.P. Church, will be the preacher at this special service. Sunday School at 10 a.m., worship at 11 a.m., and picnic following worship.
INTER-DENOMINATIONAL OUTDOOR WORSHIP, 9:30 to 10:30 a.m., Elk Neck State Park campground amphitheater, 4395 Turkey Point Road, North East. Held summer Sundays. No entrance fee. Sponsored by North East United Methodist Church. Rev. Boyd Etter will be the featured speaker during this week’s worship.
TALENT SHOW AND SILENT AUCTION, 6 p.m., Rising Sun Church of the Nazarene, 2626 Jacob Tome Memorial Highway, Colora. Open to the public! All proceeds go to the Heath family. Their 12-year-old daughter, Emily Heath, is battling leukemia. Doors open at 5 p.m. to browse the auction. Admission is free. Love offerings are welcome. Snacks and drinks available to purchase.
MONDAY 26
UPPER CHESAPEAKE CHORUS REHEARSALS, 7 to 10 p.m. at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 201 Mt. Royal Ave., Aberdeen. Call 443-309-2026 for info.
TUESDAY 27
SENIOR MEETING, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at St. Stephens Parish Hall in Earleville. Anyone 55 or older is invited to attend. Come and meet your neighbors. No membership fee. Lunch is served. Come for the fellowship, speaker, see what events we are planning. Questions call 410-275-8150.
FRIDAY 30
SUNDAY 1
INTER-DENOMINATIONAL OUTDOOR WORSHIP, 9:30 to 10:30 a.m., Elk Neck State Park campground amphitheater, 4395 Turkey Point Road, North East. Held summer Sundays. No entrance fee. Sponsored by North East United Methodist Church. Rev. Dr. Drew Christian will be the featured speaker during this week’s worship.
MONDAY 2
TUESDAY 3
