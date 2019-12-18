A list of upcoming local faith-based or spiritual events. To be included, your event must take place in Cecil County as well as adjoining areas within a 20-minute drive. Please submit the event title, time, address to accent@cecilwhig.com. Once approved by an editor, the event will be listed until its completion date. It will run in the print edition as space allows. You can also submit to a separate online calendar at CecilDaily.com.
THURSDAY 19
MONTHLY LUNCHEON, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., St. Agnes Church, 150 S. Queen St., Rising Sun. Call 410-658-9422 for carry out orders only. Cost: free but a goodwill offering accepted for St. Vincent De Paul Outreach. December menu: chicken pot pie, salad and dressing, rolls, dessert.
FRIDAY 20
FREE LUNCH, 12 to 1 p.m. every Friday at Elkton Presbyterian Church, 209 E. Main St. provided by Elkton Community Kitchen. All are welcome. For more information contact elktoncommunitykitchen@gmail.com.
SUNDAY 22
BLUE CHRISTMAS SERVICE, 4 p.m., Elkton United Methodist Church, 219 E. Main St., Elkton.
ADVENT SEASON, 8:30 a.m., Elkton United Methodist Church, 219 East Main St., Elkton. The season of Advent, which comes comes from the Latin word adventus meaning “coming” or “visit," begins four Sundays before Christmas and ends on Christmas Eve. Advent is the beginning of the liturgical year for Christians. During Advent, we prepare for, and anticipate, the coming of Christ. May this Christmas be a special one for you and yours! We so look forward to celebrating with you!
PRAISE SERVICE, 11 a.m., Baldwin United Methodist Church, 756 Elk Mills Road, Elk Mills. Join us in lifting our voices in praise. Sunday mornings.
MONDAY 23
UPPER CHESAPEAKE CHORUS REHEARSALS, 7 to 10 p.m. at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 201 Mt. Royal Ave., Aberdeen. Call 443-309-2026 for info.
TUESDAY 24
CHRISTMAS EVE SERVICES, Elkton United Methodist Church, 219 E. Main St., Elkton. Family Service at 5 p.m. Candlelight Service at 7 p.m. Candlelight Service at 9 p.m. Silent Communion at 10 p.m.
SENIOR MEETING, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at St. Stephens Parish Hall in Earleville. Anyone 55 or older is invited to attend. Come and meet your neighbors. No membership fee. Lunch is served. Come for the fellowship, speaker, see what events we are planning. Questions call 410-275-8150.
FRIDAY 27
FREE LUNCH, 12 to 1 p.m. every Friday at Elkton Presbyterian Church, 209 E. Main St. provided by Elkton Community Kitchen. All are welcome. For more information contact elktoncommunitykitchen@gmail.com.
SUNDAY 29
PRAISE SERVICE, 11 a.m., Baldwin United Methodist Church, 756 Elk Mills Road, Elk Mills. Join us in lifting our voices in praise. Sunday mornings.
MONDAY 30
UPPER CHESAPEAKE CHORUS REHEARSALS, 7 to 10 p.m. at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 201 Mt. Royal Ave., Aberdeen. Call 443-309-2026 for info.
TUESDAY 31
SENIOR MEETING, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at St. Stephens Parish Hall in Earleville. Anyone 55 or older is invited to attend. Come and meet your neighbors. No membership fee. Lunch is served. Come for the fellowship, speaker, see what events we are planning. Questions call 410-275-8150.
