A list of upcoming local faith-based or spiritual events. To be included, your event must take place in Cecil County as well as adjoining areas within a 20-minute drive. Please submit the event title, time, address to accent@cecilwhig.com. Once approved by an editor, the event will be listed until its completion date. It will run in the print edition as space allows. You can also submit to a separate online calendar at CecilDaily.com.
FRIDAY 25
FREE LUNCH, 12 to 1 p.m. every Friday at Elkton Presbyterian Church, 209 E. Main St. provided by Elkton Community Kitchen. All are welcome. For more information contact elktoncommunitykitchen@gmail.com.
SATURDAY 26
BREAKFAST BUFFET, 7 to 10 a.m., Oxford United Methodist Church (corner of Market and Addison streets), 18 Addison St., Oxford, Pa. Join us for good food, good fun and good fellowship. Pancakes, french toast, scrambled eggs, fresh fruit, homemade specialty breads, bacon, sausage, oven-roasted potatoes, chipped beef or sausage gravy (alt. months). $7/adult. $3/children (3-10). If this is your birthday month, please show ID for a free breakfast ticket.
SUNDAY 27
200TH ANNIVERSARY CELEBRATION, 10 a.m., Cecilton United Methodist Church, 164 W. Main St., Cecilton. Service at 10 a.m., followed by a luncheon at 11:30 a.m., followed by a special program! Speakers to be announced. Karen Morgan is looking for old photos and stories from days gone by. Contact her at 410-885-5499 or 443-553-2625 (cell).
HOMECOMING, 1:30 p.m., Asbury UMC, 21 Craigtown Road, Port Deposit. Asbury UMC will be celebrating homecoming with music and fellowship at 1:30 p.m., service at 2 p.m. with luncheon to follow.
PRAISE SERVICE, 11 a.m., Baldwin United Methodist Church, 756 Elk Mills Road, Elk Mills. Join us in lifting our voices in praise. Sunday mornings.
MONDAY 28
UPPER CHESAPEAKE CHORUS REHEARSALS, 7 to 10 p.m. at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 201 Mt. Royal Ave., Aberdeen. Call 443-309-2026 for info.
TUESDAY 29
SENIOR MEETING, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at St. Stephens Parish Hall in Earleville. Anyone 55 or older is invited to attend. Come and meet your neighbors. No membership fee. Lunch is served. Come for the fellowship, speaker, see what events we are planning. Questions call 410-275-8150.
FRIDAY 1
FREE LUNCH, 12 to 1 p.m. every Friday at Elkton Presbyterian Church, 209 E. Main St. provided by Elkton Community Kitchen. All are welcome. For more information contact elktoncommunitykitchen@gmail.com.
SUNDAY 3
ADULT BIBLE STUDY, Cecilton UM Parish, Zion UMC, 168 W. Main St., Cecilton. "An Introduction to a Disciple's Path: A guide for United Methodists." Wherever we are along the journey of faith, we are pestered by the realization that church should not just be where we go, but who we are. If you are interested in this class, please contact Pastor Cindy Hall so she can order you a book. 410-275-8511.
PRAISE SERVICE, 11 a.m., Baldwin United Methodist Church, 756 Elk Mills Road, Elk Mills. Join us in lifting our voices in praise. Sunday mornings.
MONDAY 4
UPPER CHESAPEAKE CHORUS REHEARSALS, 7 to 10 p.m. at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 201 Mt. Royal Ave., Aberdeen. Call 443-309-2026 for info.
TUESDAY 5
SENIOR MEETING, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at St. Stephens Parish Hall in Earleville. Anyone 55 or older is invited to attend. Come and meet your neighbors. No membership fee. Lunch is served. Come for the fellowship, speaker, see what events we are planning. Questions call 410-275-8150.
