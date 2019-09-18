A list of upcoming local faith-based or spiritual events. To be included, your event must take place in Cecil County as well as adjoining areas within a 20-minute drive. Please submit the event title, time, address to accent@cecilwhig.com. Once approved by an editor, the event will be listed until its completion date. It will run in the print edition as space allows. You can also submit to a separate online calendar at CecilDaily.com.
THURSDAY 19
MONTHLY LUNCHEON, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., St. Agnes Catholic Church, 150 S. Queen St., Rising Sun. September menu: onion soup, pulled pork, potatoes, vegetables, dessert, drinks. Call 410-658-9422 for carry-out orders only. Goodwill offering accepted for St. Vincent DePaul Outreach.
FRIDAY 20
FREE LUNCH, 12 to 1 p.m. every Friday at Elkton Presbyterian Church, 209 E. Main St. provided by Elkton Community Kitchen. All are welcome. For more information contact elktoncommunitykitchen@gmail.com.
SATURDAY 21
CRAFT FESTIVAL, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., 5320 Limestone Road, Wilmington, Del. Fall Craft Festival & Grandma's Attic. Call 302-239-2100 for info. Rain or shine — inside St. Philip's Lutheran Church. Crafts, food, bake sale, treasures!
FALL FESTIVAL AND GRADMA'S ATTIC, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., St. Philip’s Lutheran Church, 5320 Limestone Road, Wilmington, Del. Vendors, craftspeople, food, treasures.
YARD SALE, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saint Francis Xavier Shrine (Old Bohemia), 1690 Bohemia Church Road, Warwick. The “Beat the Economy" Yard Sale is back. Find a huge assortment of items priced to sell quickly. The indoor/outdoor extravaganza will run rain or shine. Shop for bargains and support the mother church of the Catholic Diocese of Wilmington. Proceeds from the sale will assist with restoration of the historic site. Refreshments will be available. Contact Kathy at 302-378-7283 for additional information.
MONDAY 23
UPPER CHESAPEAKE CHORUS REHEARSALS, 7 to 10 p.m. at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 201 Mt. Royal Ave., Aberdeen. Call 443-309-2026 for info.
TUESDAY 24
FREE LUNCH, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., West Nottingham Presbyterian Church, 1195 Firetower Road, Colora. Free lunch the 2nd and 4th Tuesdays of September-May. 410-658-6366, x21.
SENIOR MEETING, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at St. Stephens Parish Hall in Earleville. Anyone 55 or older is invited to attend. Come and meet your neighbors. No membership fee. Lunch is served. Come for the fellowship, speaker, see what events we are planning. Questions call 410-275-8150.
FRIDAY 27
FREE LUNCH, 12 to 1 p.m. every Friday at Elkton Presbyterian Church, 209 E. Main St. provided by Elkton Community Kitchen. All are welcome. For more information contact elktoncommunitykitchen@gmail.com.
SATURDAY 28
GOLF TOURNAMENT, 7:30 a.m. registration, 9 a.m. shot gun start, Furnace Bay Golf Club, 79 Chesapeake View, Perryville. Good Shepherd School Annual Golf Tournament. Price includes golf cart, coffee, snacks, lunch, beer, soda and water with a buffet lunch and awards after the tournament. Please call parish office at 410-642-6534.
CAR SHOW, Cecilton Carnival Ground, Route 282, Cecilton. Union Bethel A.M.E. Church will host our annual car show at a new location: the Cecilton Carnival Ground on Route 282. Our registration is $15. You can register the day of the show. There will be trophies for first, second, third, best of show and people's choice. Motorcycles are asked to register also. We also have vendor spaces for $10, bring your own table. Contact 443-553-3277 or 302-275-6807 or any member of the church for information. Plenty of good food for sale. Chicken/fish dinners, chicken/fish sandwiches, hotdogs, hot sausages, water and soda.
CHURCH AND COMMUNITY YARD SALE, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., West Nottingham Presbyterian Church, 1195 Firetower Road, Colora. Fall Church and Community Yard Sale held rain or shine. $10 for a 10 feet by 10 feet space. Call the church office to reserve a space. 410-658-6366, x 21.
BREAKFAST, 7 to 10 a.m., Oxford United Methodist Church, 18 Addison St., at the corner of Market and Addison Streets, Oxford, Pa. Join us for good food, good fun and good fellowship. Held the 4th Saturday of every month except for December. Menu: pancakes, french toast, scrambled eggs, fresh fruit, homemade specialty breads, bacon, sausage, oven-roasted potatoes, chipped beef or sausage gravy (alt. months). $7 adults, $3 children 3-10 years old. Purchase advance tickets from Becky Kleinz or the church office, or buy at the door. All proceeds benefit the OUMC General Expense Fund. If this is your birthday month, please show ID for a free breakfast.
SUNDAY 29
CONCERT, 6 to 7 p.m., Asbury UMC, 21 Craigtown Road, Port Deposit. Special concert featuring "EL." Love collection, ice cream social to follow. All welcome.
MONDAY 30
UPPER CHESAPEAKE CHORUS REHEARSALS, 7 to 10 p.m. at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 201 Mt. Royal Ave., Aberdeen. Call 443-309-2026 for info.
