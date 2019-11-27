A list of upcoming local faith-based or spiritual events. To be included, your event must take place in Cecil County as well as adjoining areas within a 20-minute drive. Please submit the event title, time, address to accent@cecilwhig.com. Once approved by an editor, the event will be listed until its completion date. It will run in the print edition as space allows. You can also submit to a separate online calendar at CecilDaily.com.
WEDNESDAY 27
COMMUNITY THANKSGIVING SERVICE, 7 p.m., Cecilton Volunteer Fire Company Hall, 110 E. Main St., Cecilton. The churches in the town of Cecilton are hosting a "Community Thanksgiving Service." The leaders of the service will be from Bethel AME church this year. The Cecilton UM Parish choir and Bell choir will participate, and other churches will also participate. It is a lovely service open to everyone.
FRIDAY 29
FREE LUNCH, 12 to 1 p.m. every Friday at Elkton Presbyterian Church, 209 E. Main St. provided by Elkton Community Kitchen. All are welcome. For more information contact elktoncommunitykitchen@gmail.com.
SUNDAY 1
ADVENT SEASON, 8:30 a.m., Elkton United Methodist Church, 219 East Main St., Elkton. The season of Advent, which comes comes from the Latin word adventus meaning “coming” or “visit," begins four Sundays before Christmas and ends on Christmas Eve. Advent is the beginning of the liturgical year for Christians. During Advent, we prepare for, and anticipate, the coming of Christ. May this Christmas be a special one for you and yours! We so look forward to celebrating with you!
ADULT BIBLE STUDY, Cecilton UM Parish, Zion UMC, 168 W. Main St., Cecilton. "An Introduction to a Disciple's Path: A guide for United Methodists." Wherever we are along the journey of faith, we are pestered by the realization that church should not just be where we go, but who we are. If you are interested in this class, please contact Pastor Cindy Hall so she can order you a book. 410-275-8511.
PRAISE SERVICE, 11 a.m., Baldwin United Methodist Church, 756 Elk Mills Road, Elk Mills. Join us in lifting our voices in praise. Sunday mornings.
MONDAY 2
UPPER CHESAPEAKE CHORUS REHEARSALS, 7 to 10 p.m. at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 201 Mt. Royal Ave., Aberdeen. Call 443-309-2026 for info.
TUESDAY 3
SENIOR MEETING, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at St. Stephens Parish Hall in Earleville. Anyone 55 or older is invited to attend. Come and meet your neighbors. No membership fee. Lunch is served. Come for the fellowship, speaker, see what events we are planning. Questions call 410-275-8150.
FRIDAY 6
SATURDAY 7
HOLIDAY MASS, 11 a.m., St. Patrick’s Chapel, 237 Pleasant Grove Road, Pilot Town. Chapel door will be open at 9:30 a.m. The Rev. Jay McKee will celebrate Mass. Refreshments will be served after Mass. Any questions, call Bill Paré, 410-658-4378.
COOKIE SALE, Asbury UMC, 21 Craigtown Road, Port Deposit. $3.00 a dozen. Complimentary hot dog, chips and drink.
CHRISTMAS BAZAAR, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Principio UMC, 1511 Principio Furnace Road, Perryville. Principio UMC Annual Christmas Bazaar. Homemade soups, baked goods, lunch, and Christmas gifts tables. For more information, call 410-642-3197.
CHRISTMAS BAZAAR, 9 a.m. to noon, Rock Presbyterian Church, 30 Rock Church Road, Elkton. Unique holiday decorations, Christmas ornaments, gifts, dolls, wreaths, plants, delicious home-baked goods and much more. Lunch available.
SUNDAY 8
LIVE NATIVITY, 5 p.m., St. Peters Anglican Church, 1069 Frenchtown Road (corner of Maloney and Frenchtown Roads), Elkton. All invited and free. Come a little early if you would like to participate and we will find you a robe. Refreshments to follow in the church hall.
MONDAY 9
TUESDAY 10
