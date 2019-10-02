A list of upcoming local faith-based or spiritual events. To be included, your event must take place in Cecil County as well as adjoining areas within a 20-minute drive. Please submit the event title, time, address to accent@cecilwhig.com. Once approved by an editor, the event will be listed until its completion date. It will run in the print edition as space allows. You can also submit to a separate online calendar at CecilDaily.com.
FRIDAY 4
FREE LUNCH, 12 to 1 p.m. every Friday at Elkton Presbyterian Church, 209 E. Main St. provided by Elkton Community Kitchen. All are welcome. For more information contact elktoncommunitykitchen@gmail.com.
SATURDAY 5
COUNTRY GOSPEL SING, 4 to 7 p.m., Bay Church (behind North East Family Restaurant), 2256 Pulaski Highway, North East. Special guests: Charles Jeninne. All welcome! Free admission. 410-441-1946.
BLESSING OF THE ANIMALS, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., St. Peters Anglican Church, 1069 Frenchtown Road, Elkton. Blessing of the Animals, Yard and Bake Sale. Don't miss seeing all the items available for sale. Everything must go.
TURKEY SUPPER, 4 to 6 p.m., Mt. Pleasant Methodist Church, 1713 Liberty Grove Road, Colora. Turkey Supper includes turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes, gravy, green beans, sauerkraut, coleslaw, dinner roll and homemade pie. All freshly prepared! Dine in upstairs or carry out downstairs. Adults $13, 12 and under $5, 4 and under free (dine in only). Proceeds benefit local charities.
ROAST BEEF DINNER, 4 to 7 p.m., Cecilton UM Parish, Zion UMC, 168 W. Main St., Cecilton. It's time for another Cecilton UM Parish Roast Beef Dinner! A succulent, melt-in-your-mouth, delicious and famous roast beef dinner put on by the members of Zion and St. Paul's Churches. Come and enjoy roast beef, mashed potatoes, gravy, green beans, mac and cheese, stewed tomatoes, fresh buns & butter, coleslaw, apple sauce, and a variety of refreshing beverages, including coffee, tea, iced tea and water! What a feast! Adults: $14; Kids 4-10 $5; Children under 3 are free! Take out meals are available! All proceeds benefit the Cecilton UM Parish general fund.
ROAST BEEF DINNER AND DESSERT BAR, 3:30 to 7 p.m., Elkton Presbyterian Church, 209 East Main St., Elkton. Annual Roast Beef Dinner and Dessert Bar. Adults - $15, Children (6-12) - $5. Children under 6 - free. Tickets available at the door, 410-398-4636.
PAINT & SIP, 1 p.m., Parish House of Trinity Episcopal Church. Come join us for a Paint & Sip session where we will laugh and paint the afternoon away! Cost is $40 and includes all painting supplies, wine, and finger foods. For more info or call 410-398-5350. Payments due by Sept. 29.
SUNDAY 6
HOMECOMING SERVICE, 2 p.m., Big Elk Chapel, 492 Gallaher Road, Fair Hill. Guest speaker, old-fashioned hymn singing and special music followed by refreshments and fellowship on the lawn. All are welcome.
PRE-WOMEN'S DAY SERVICE, 4 p.m., Elkton Presbyterian Church, 209 E. Main St., Elkton. "Friends" in concert. Hosted by Victory in Praise Church. Pastor Elder Bernice Givens. Free will offering.
MONDAY 7
UPPER CHESAPEAKE CHORUS REHEARSALS, 7 to 10 p.m. at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 201 Mt. Royal Ave., Aberdeen. Call 443-309-2026 for info.
TUESDAY 8
FREE LUNCH, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., West Nottingham Presbyterian Church, 1195 Firetower Road, Colora. Free lunch the 2nd and 4th Tuesdays of September-May. 410-658-6366, x21.
SENIOR MEETING, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at St. Stephens Parish Hall in Earleville. Anyone 55 or older is invited to attend. Come and meet your neighbors. No membership fee. Lunch is served. Come for the fellowship, speaker, see what events we are planning. Questions call 410-275-8150.
FRIDAY 11
FREE LUNCH, 12 to 1 p.m. every Friday at Elkton Presbyterian Church, 209 E. Main St. provided by Elkton Community Kitchen. All are welcome. For more information contact elktoncommunitykitchen@gmail.com.
MONDAY 14
UPPER CHESAPEAKE CHORUS REHEARSALS, 7 to 10 p.m. at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 201 Mt. Royal Ave., Aberdeen. Call 443-309-2026 for info.
TUESDAY 15
SENIOR MEETING, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at St. Stephens Parish Hall in Earleville. Anyone 55 or older is invited to attend. Come and meet your neighbors. No membership fee. Lunch is served. Come for the fellowship, speaker, see what events we are planning. Questions call 410-275-8150.
