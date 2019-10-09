A list of upcoming local faith-based or spiritual events. To be included, your event must take place in Cecil County as well as adjoining areas within a 20-minute drive. Please submit the event title, time, address to accent@cecilwhig.com. Once approved by an editor, the event will be listed until its completion date. It will run in the print edition as space allows. You can also submit to a separate online calendar at CecilDaily.com.
FRIDAY 11
FREE LUNCH, 12 to 1 p.m. every Friday at Elkton Presbyterian Church, 209 E. Main St. provided by Elkton Community Kitchen. All are welcome. For more information contact elktoncommunitykitchen@gmail.com.
SUNDAY 13
WOMEN'S DAY, 11 a.m., Victory in Praise Church, 128 North Bridge St., Elkton. Come one, come all. Free will offering.
MEN'S DAY, 4 p.m., Elkton Presbyterian Church, 209 East Main St., Elkton. Sponsored by Victory in Praise Church. Pastor Elder Bernice Givens. MOT Choir in concert. Free will offering.
PRAISE SERVICE, 11 a.m., Baldwin United Methodist Church, 756 Elk Mills Road, Elk Mills. Join us in lifting our voices in praise. Sunday mornings.
MONDAY 14
UPPER CHESAPEAKE CHORUS REHEARSALS, 7 to 10 p.m. at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 201 Mt. Royal Ave., Aberdeen. Call 443-309-2026 for info.
TUESDAY 15
SENIOR MEETING, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at St. Stephens Parish Hall in Earleville. Anyone 55 or older is invited to attend. Come and meet your neighbors. No membership fee. Lunch is served. Come for the fellowship, speaker, see what events we are planning. Questions call 410-275-8150.
THURSDAY 17
CARD PARTY, 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., St. Mark's Episcopal Church, 175 St. Mark's Church Road, Perryville. Come join us for fun, food and prizes. Lunch and dessert provided. $15/person. Call for reservations: 410-299-4232. Bring your own deck of cards. If you don't play cards, bring friends and any game of your choice.
FRIDAY 18
FREE LUNCH, 12 to 1 p.m. every Friday at Elkton Presbyterian Church, 209 E. Main St. provided by Elkton Community Kitchen. All are welcome. For more information contact elktoncommunitykitchen@gmail.com.
SUNDAY 20
ANNUAL HOME COMING, 11 a.m. and 3 p.m., Union Bethel AMEC, 161 Church St., Cecilton. 11 a.m. Rev. Dr. William Gray, III. 3:30 p.m. Rev. Johnny Jordan, Trinity AMEC, Middletown, Del.
BREAKFAST, 8 to 11 a.m., St. Rose Hall, 301 Lock St., Chesapeake City. Menu includes: pancakes, eggs, bacon, sausage, scrapple, home fries, coffee, tea, milk, juice. Monthly on the 3rd Sunday. Handicap accessible. Cost is $8 for adults, $7 for senior citizens (60+), $5 for children (10 to 18), for children under 10. Proceeds benefits the charitable works of The Knights of Columbus.
PRAISE SERVICE, 11 a.m., Baldwin United Methodist Church, 756 Elk Mills Road, Elk Mills. Join us in lifting our voices in praise. Sunday mornings.
MONDAY 21
UPPER CHESAPEAKE CHORUS REHEARSALS, 7 to 10 p.m. at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 201 Mt. Royal Ave., Aberdeen. Call 443-309-2026 for info. Recurs weekly.
TUESDAY 22
FREE LUNCH, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., West Nottingham Presbyterian Church, 1195 Firetower Road, Colora. Free lunch the 2nd and 4th Tuesdays of September-May. 410-658-6366, x21.
SENIOR MEETING, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at St. Stephens Parish Hall in Earleville. Anyone 55 or older is invited to attend. Come and meet your neighbors. No membership fee. Lunch is served. Come for the fellowship, speaker, see what events we are planning. Questions call 410-275-8150.
