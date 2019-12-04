A list of upcoming local faith-based or spiritual events. To be included, your event must take place in Cecil County as well as adjoining areas within a 20-minute drive. Please submit the event title, time, address to accent@cecilwhig.com. Once approved by an editor, the event will be listed until its completion date. It will run in the print edition as space allows. You can also submit to a separate online calendar at CecilDaily.com.
FRIDAY 6
FREE LUNCH, 12 to 1 p.m. every Friday at Elkton Presbyterian Church, 209 E. Main St. provided by Elkton Community Kitchen. All are welcome. For more information contact elktoncommunitykitchen@gmail.com.
SATURDAY 7
HOLIDAY MASS, 11 a.m., St. Patrick’s Chapel, 237 Pleasant Grove Road, Pilot Town. Chapel door will be open at 9:30 a.m. The Rev. Jay McKee will celebrate Mass. Refreshments will be served after Mass. Any questions, call Bill Paré, 410-658-4378.
COOKIE SALE, Asbury UMC, 21 Craigtown Road, Port Deposit. $3.00 a dozen. Complimentary hot dog, chips and drink.
CHRISTMAS BAZAAR, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Principio UMC, 1511 Principio Furnace Road, Perryville. Principio UMC Annual Christmas Bazaar. Homemade soups, baked goods, lunch, and Christmas gifts tables. For more information, call 410-642-3197.
CHRISTMAS BAZAAR, 9 a.m. to noon, Rock Presbyterian Church, 30 Rock Church Road, Elkton. Unique holiday decorations, Christmas ornaments, gifts, dolls, wreaths, plants, delicious home-baked goods and much more. Lunch available.
COUNTRY GOSPEL SING, 4 to 7 p.m., Bay Church, 2256 Pulaski Highway, North East. Special guests: Nazarene Bluegrass. All welcome! Free admission.
SUNDAY 8
ADVENT SEASON, 8:30 a.m., Elkton United Methodist Church, 219 East Main St., Elkton. The season of Advent, which comes comes from the Latin word adventus meaning “coming” or “visit," begins four Sundays before Christmas and ends on Christmas Eve. Advent is the beginning of the liturgical year for Christians. During Advent, we prepare for, and anticipate, the coming of Christ. May this Christmas be a special one for you and yours! We so look forward to celebrating with you!
LIVE NATIVITY, 5 p.m., St. Peters Anglican Church, 1069 Frenchtown Road (corner of Maloney and Frenchtown Roads), Elkton. All invited and free. Come a little early if you would like to participate and we will find you a robe. Refreshments to follow in the church hall.
ADULT BIBLE STUDY, Cecilton UM Parish, Zion UMC, 168 W. Main St., Cecilton. "An Introduction to a Disciple's Path: A guide for United Methodists." Wherever we are along the journey of faith, we are pestered by the realization that church should not just be where we go, but who we are. If you are interested in this class, please contact Pastor Cindy Hall so she can order you a book. 410-275-8511.
PRAISE SERVICE, 11 a.m., Baldwin United Methodist Church, 756 Elk Mills Road, Elk Mills. Join us in lifting our voices in praise. Sunday mornings.
MONDAY 9
UPPER CHESAPEAKE CHORUS REHEARSALS, 7 to 10 p.m. at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 201 Mt. Royal Ave., Aberdeen. Call 443-309-2026 for info.
TUESDAY 10
SENIOR MEETING, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at St. Stephens Parish Hall in Earleville. Anyone 55 or older is invited to attend. Come and meet your neighbors. No membership fee. Lunch is served. Come for the fellowship, speaker, see what events we are planning. Questions call 410-275-8150.
FRIDAY 13
COOKIE WALK, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., St. Andrew’s Presbyterian Church, 200 Marrows Road, Newark. St. Andrew’s 31st Annual Cookie Walk. Come join in the fun of our St. Andrew’s 31st annual cookie walk. A huge assortment of homemade cookies will be available to select and store in a small ($6) or large ($15.) container. A delicious lunch of chicken corn or vegetable beef soup, a custom made sandwich, chips and a beverage is also available for $10. Chicken corn and vegetable beef soup can be purchased for $8 a quart. For pre-orders or for more information call the church office at 302-738-4331.
FREE LUNCH, 12 to 1 p.m. every Friday at Elkton Presbyterian Church, 209 E. Main St. provided by Elkton Community Kitchen. All are welcome. For more information contact elktoncommunitykitchen@gmail.com.
SATURDAY 14
COOKIE WALK, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., St. Mary Anne's Episcopal Church, 315 S. Main St.(Parish Center), North East. 4th Annual Christmas Cookie Walk. Buy homemade Christmas cookies by the pound! Christmas vendors will be on display, too!
WREATHS ACROSS AMERICA, St. Mary Anne's Episcopal Church, 315 S. Main St. (Church), North East. 4th Annual Wreaths Across America. Following an emotionally moving noon-time tribute ceremony with representatives from all branches of the military, we will place wreaths on the graves of veterans buried in our historic churchyard.
COOKIE WALK, 9 to 11 a.m., Elkton United Methodist Church, Weldin Hall, 219 East Main St., Elkton. EUMC 19th Annual Cookie Walk. Come fill your box with fresh baked cookies at our 19th annual Cookie Walk. Buy an empty box and walk the wide variety of fresh baked goods and fill your box!
CHRISTMAS COOKIE WALK, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Trinity Episcopal Church, 105 North Bridge St., Elkton. Enjoy a free hot cup of cocoa or cider as you shop our array of holiday cookies. We will have a wide variety of seasonal favorites available for purchase. Small boxes for $5 and large boxes for $8.
SUNDAY 15
LIVE NATIVITY, 6 to 8 p.m., Fairwinds Farm, 41 Tailwinds Lane, North East. In the stable with music, Bible characters, angels, innkeepers, the reading of the Christmas story and of course the animals. Donations appreciated to benefit Tailwinds Trotters 4-H Club.
ADVENT SEASON, 8:30 a.m., Elkton United Methodist Church, 219 East Main St., Elkton. The season of Advent, which comes comes from the Latin word adventus meaning “coming” or “visit," begins four Sundays before Christmas and ends on Christmas Eve. Advent is the beginning of the liturgical year for Christians. During Advent, we prepare for, and anticipate, the coming of Christ. May this Christmas be a special one for you and yours! We so look forward to celebrating with you!
FESTIVAL OF MUSIC, 3 p.m., St. Paul's UMC, 1687 Crystal Beach Road, Earleville. The Cecilton UMC Parish will host a "Festival of Music." We'll be singing carols, talented members of our Parish will be playing, the Angelic Bells will play, choirs will sing. It will be a joyful noise that afternoon. Everyone is welcome to join in or perform!
ADULT BIBLE STUDY, Cecilton UM Parish, Zion UMC, 168 W. Main St., Cecilton. "An Introduction to a Disciple's Path: A guide for United Methodists." Wherever we are along the journey of faith, we are pestered by the realization that church should not just be where we go, but who we are. If you are interested in this class, please contact Pastor Cindy Hall so she can order you a book. 410-275-8511.
PRAISE SERVICE, 11 a.m., Baldwin United Methodist Church, 756 Elk Mills Road, Elk Mills. Join us in lifting our voices in praise. Sunday mornings.
MONDAY 16
UPPER CHESAPEAKE CHORUS REHEARSALS, 7 to 10 p.m. at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 201 Mt. Royal Ave., Aberdeen. Call 443-309-2026 for info.
TUESDAY 17
SENIOR MEETING, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at St. Stephens Parish Hall in Earleville. Anyone 55 or older is invited to attend. Come and meet your neighbors. No membership fee. Lunch is served. Come for the fellowship, speaker, see what events we are planning. Questions call 410-275-8150.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.