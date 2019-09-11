A list of upcoming local faith-based or spiritual events. To be included, your event must take place in Cecil County as well as adjoining areas within a 20-minute drive. Please submit the event title, time, address to accent@cecilwhig.com. Once approved by an editor, the event will be listed until its completion date. It will run in the print edition as space allows. You can also submit to a separate online calendar at CecilDaily.com.
WEDNESDAY 11
REMEMBRANCE OF 9/11, 7 p.m., Bethel United Methodist Church, 208 Bethel Church Road, North East. Memorial service with special music. All are welcome!
THURSDAY 12
CARD PARTY FUNDRAISER, 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Principio United Methodist Church Hall, 1511 Principio Road, Perryville. Card Party with Lunch Fundraiser. Cost $12 per person. Gifts for high/low players and door prizes. If you don’t play cards, play board game of your choice, or just enjoy the food and fellowship. Call 410-642-3197 by Sept. 9 for reservations.
FRIDAY 13
FREE LUNCH, 12 to 1 p.m. every Friday at Elkton Presbyterian Church, 209 E. Main St. provided by Elkton Community Kitchen. All are welcome. For more information contact elktoncommunitykitchen@gmail.com.
SATURDAY 14
200th ANNIVERSARY CELEBRATION, 10 a.m. to noon, St. Patrick's Chapel, 287 Pleasant Grove Road, Conowingo. St. Patrick's Chapel 200th Anniversary Celebration. Bishop Francis Malooly of the Wilmington Diocese will celebrate Mass at St. Patrick's Chapel at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 14, to commemorate the chapel's founding in 1819 by Irish canal workers and boatmen. The Irish Jasper Green will entertain following Mass and refreshments will be served.
FLOWER AND BAKE SALE, 9 to 11 a.m., St. Paul's United Methodist Church, 1687 Crystal Beach Road, Earleville. United Methodist Women's Fall Mum & Bake Sale. Beautiful locally grown mums from Tidal Creek Growers. Delicious home-baked treats to enjoy! All proceeds go to support the important mission work done both locally and worldwide by the Cecilton Parish United Methodist Women.
SUNDAY 15
FOOD TRUCK FESTIVAL, 1 to 5 p.m., Good Shepherd School, 810 Aiken Ave., Perryville. Good Shepherd Catholic School 1st Annual Food Truck Festival. Free admission. Vendors wanted. Register your truck! Email for details: fso@goodshepherdschool.net.
MASS, 4 p.m., St. Francis Xavier Shrine (Old Bohemia), 1690 Bohemia Church Road, Warwick. The Bohemia Plantation was founded in 1704 by the Jesuits who farmed the land and ministered to the Catholics scattered across the region. The church is listed on the U.S. National Register of Historic Places and is considered the Mother Church of the Diocese of Wilmington. The rectory museum and historic graveyard will be accessible for individual inspection and study one hour prior to Mass. For more information or to arrange a guided tour, please call Kathy Ursitti at 302.378.7283. The church is also available for group retreats and Catholic weddings.
BREAKFAST, 8 to 11 a.m., St. Rose Hall, 301 Lock St., Chesapeake City. Menu includes: pancakes, eggs, bacon, sausage, scrapple, home fries, coffee, tea, milk and juice. Monthly on 3rd Sunday. Handicap accessible. Cost is $8 adults, $7 senior citizens (60+) and $5 for children (10 to 18), under 10 free. Proceeds benefits the charitable works of The Knights of Columbus.
MONDAY 16
UPPER CHESAPEAKE CHORUS REHEARSALS, 7 to 10 p.m. at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 201 Mt. Royal Ave., Aberdeen. Call 443-309-2026 for info.
TUESDAY 17
CHOIR SOCIAL, 7 p.m., Shelemiah United Methodist Church, 370 Old Bayview Road, North East.
SENIOR MEETING, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at St. Stephens Parish Hall in Earleville. Anyone 55 or older is invited to attend. Come and meet your neighbors. No membership fee. Lunch is served. Come for the fellowship, speaker, see what events we are planning. Questions call 410-275-8150.
THURSDAY 19
MONTHLY LUNCHEON, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., St. Agnes Catholic Church, 150 S. Queen St., Rising Sun. September menu: onion soup, pulled pork, potatoes, vegetables, dessert, drinks. Call 410-658-9422 for carry-out orders only. Goodwill offering accepted for St. Vincent DePaul Outreach.
FRIDAY 20
FREE LUNCH, 12 to 1 p.m. every Friday at Elkton Presbyterian Church, 209 E. Main St. provided by Elkton Community Kitchen. All are welcome. For more information contact elktoncommunitykitchen@gmail.com.
SATURDAY 21
CRAFT FESTIVAL, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., 5320 Limestone Road, Wilmington, Del. Fall Craft Festival & Grandma's Attic. Call 302-239-2100 for info. Rain or shine — inside St. Philip's Lutheran Church. Crafts, food, bake sale, treasures!
YARD SALE, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saint Francis Xavier Shrine (Old Bohemia), 1690 Bohemia Church Road, Warwick. The “Beat the Economy" Yard Sale is back. Find a huge assortment of items priced to sell quickly. The indoor/outdoor extravaganza will run rain or shine. Shop for bargains and support the mother church of the Catholic Diocese of Wilmington. Proceeds from the sale will assist with restoration of the historic site. Refreshments will be available. Contact Kathy at 302-378-7283 for additional information.
MONDAY 23
UPPER CHESAPEAKE CHORUS REHEARSALS, 7 to 10 p.m. at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 201 Mt. Royal Ave., Aberdeen. Call 443-309-2026 for info.
TUESDAY 24
FREE LUNCH, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., West Nottingham Presbyterian Church, 1195 Firetower Road, Colora. Free lunch the 2nd and 4th Tuesdays of September-May. 410-658-6366, x21.
SENIOR MEETING, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at St. Stephens Parish Hall in Earleville. Anyone 55 or older is invited to attend. Come and meet your neighbors. No membership fee. Lunch is served. Come for the fellowship, speaker, see what events we are planning. Questions call 410-275-8150.
