A list of upcoming local faith-based or spiritual events. To be included, your event must take place in Cecil County as well as adjoining areas within a 20-minute drive. Please submit the event title, time, address to accent@cecilwhig.com. Once approved by an editor, the event will be listed until its completion date. It will run in the print edition as space allows. You can also submit to a separate online calendar at CecilDaily.com.
FRIDAY 14
FREE LUNCH, 12 to 1 p.m. every Friday at Elkton Presbyterian Church, 209 E. Main St. provided by Elkton Community Kitchen. All are welcome. For more information contact elktoncommunitykitchen@gmail.com.
MONDAY 17
UPPER CHESAPEAKE CHORUS REHEARSALS, 7 to 10 p.m. at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 201 Mt. Royal Ave., Aberdeen. Call 443-309-2026 for info.
TUESDAY 18
SENIOR MEETING, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at St. Stephens Parish Hall in Earleville. Anyone 55 or older is invited to attend. Come and meet your neighbors. No membership fee. Lunch is served. Come for the fellowship, speaker, see what events we are planning. Questions call 410-275-8150.
FRIDAY 21
FREE LUNCH, 12 to 1 p.m. every Friday at Elkton Presbyterian Church, 209 E. Main St. provided by Elkton Community Kitchen. All are welcome. For more information contact elktoncommunitykitchen@gmail.com.
SATURDAY 22
JOY OF FAITH, 3 p.m., Elkton United Methodist Church, 219 E. Main St., Elkton. Elkton UMC will host its annual Joy Of Faith event. Our entertainer for this free event is Bill Lepp, winner of the West Virginia Liars Club and champion storyteller. He will tickle funny bones of all ages with his adventures. It will be a fun night for families. We have dinner tickets available through our church office for sale. They sell out quickly! Youth Storytelling Workshop at 3 p.m. is free. Dinner at 5 p.m. (must buy tickets). Main show at 7 p.m. is free.
SPAGHETTI DINNER, 2 to 5 p.m., St. Stephen's Episcopal Church, 10 Glebe Road, Earleville. Dinner includes salad, garlic bread, desert and beverage. No cost donation please.
BREAKFAST BUFFET, 7 to 10 a.m., Oxford United Methodist Church, 18 Addison St., Oxford. Join us for good food, good fun and good fellowship. 4th Saturday of every month but December. Menu: pancakes, french toast, scrambled eggs, fresh fruit, homemade specialty breads, bacon, sausage, oven roasted potatoes, chipped beef or sausage gravy (alt. months). $7/adult, $3/children 3-10. Purchase advance tickets from Becky Kleinz or the Church Office, or buy at the door. All proceeds benefit the OUMC General Expense Fund. If this is your birthday month, please show ID for a free breakfast ticket.
MONDAY 24
UPPER CHESAPEAKE CHORUS REHEARSALS, 7 to 10 p.m. at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 201 Mt. Royal Ave., Aberdeen. Call 443-309-2026 for info.
TUESDAY 25
SENIOR MEETING, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at St. Stephens Parish Hall in Earleville. Anyone 55 or older is invited to attend. Come and meet your neighbors. No membership fee. Lunch is served. Come for the fellowship, speaker, see what events we are planning. Questions call 410-275-8150.
THURSDAY 26
ALL YOU CAN EAT PANCAKE SUPPER, 5 to 7 p.m., St. Stephen's Episcopal Church, 10 Glebe Road, Earleville. Supper includes pancakes, sausage and beverages. Cost $9 per person.
FRIDAY 28
FREE LUNCH, 12 to 1 p.m. every Friday at Elkton Presbyterian Church, 209 E. Main St. provided by Elkton Community Kitchen. All are welcome. For more information contact elktoncommunitykitchen@gmail.com.
