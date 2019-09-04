A list of upcoming local faith-based or spiritual events. To be included, your event must take place in Cecil County as well as adjoining areas within a 20-minute drive. Please submit the event title, time, address to accent@cecilwhig.com. Once approved by an editor, the event will be listed until its completion date. It will run in the print edition as space allows. You can also submit to a separate online calendar at CecilDaily.com.
FRIDAY 6
GOSPEL SINGING, 7:30 p.m., Truth & Life Center, 1924 W. Pulaski Highway, North East. The Chandler’s are a musically talented family who have traveled around the world ministering through song. You can read their bio and listen to their music at www.thechandlersmusic.com. We would love to have you join us! No tickets necessary, a free will offering will be taken.
CRAFT BAZAAR, BAKE SALE AND SILENT AUCTION, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Zion UMC, 164 West Main St., Cecilton. Faith in Action is now located in the basement of Zion UMC in Cecilton. We are hosting a craft bazaar, bake sale , silent auction and homemade chicken salad. Tables are $15 each. Call Jackie at 410-275-8856 to reserve a spot. Proceeds benefit Faith in Action’s Food Pantry.
FREE LUNCH, 12 to 1 p.m. every Friday at Elkton Presbyterian Church, 209 E. Main St. provided by Elkton Community Kitchen. All are welcome. For more information contact elktoncommunitykitchen@gmail.com.
SATURDAY 7
GOSPEL SINGING, 7:30 p.m., Truth & Life Center, 1924 W. Pulaski Highway, North East. The Chandler’s are a musically talented family who have traveled around the world ministering through song. You can read their bio and listen to their music at www.thechandlersmusic.com. We would love to have you join us! No tickets necessary, a free will offering will be taken.
COUNTRY GOSPEL SINGING, 4 to 7 p.m., Bay Church (behind North East Family Restaurant), 2256 Pulaski Highway, North East. Special guests: Ted Tharp & Family. All welcome! Free admission. 410-838-5789.
ARTS AND CRAFT SHOW, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., 164 Main St., Cecilton. Faith in Action Community Food Pantry Art & Craft Show. Have fun shopping! Crafts, homemade chicken salad and bake sale! Lots of great gifts! Reserve space now. Call Jackie at 410-275-8856. $15. Deadline Aug. 31.
FRIED CHICKEN DINNER, noon to 6 p.m., St. Mary's Parish, 1021 St. Marys Road, Pylesville. Fall Fried Chicken Dinner. Dining room: all you can eat. Carry out: take home or picnic area. Fried chicken, mashed potatoes, gravy, cole slaw, string beans, Maryland tomatoes, and corn on the cob (if available). Also from noon to 3 p.m. the Baltimore Bag Pipe Band; noon to 6 p.m. the Crafters/Flea Marketers (outside vendors), St. Mary's Bake Shoppe, Religious Shoppe, Craft Shoppe, Games and Bingo. Dining room prices are adults $14, seniors (60 and over) $13, children (5-10) $9. Carry out dinner $14, seniors (60 and over) $13. Please call 410-879-4015, ext. 20 or 22 for additional information or www.stmaryspylesville.org.
SUNDAY 8
GOSPEL SINGING, 11 a.m., Truth & Life Center, 1924 W. Pulaski Highway, North East. The Chandler’s are a musically talented family who have traveled around the world ministering through song. You can read their bio and listen to their music at www.thechandlersmusic.com. We would love to have you join us! No tickets necessary, a free will offering will be taken.
ALL YOU CAN EAT BREAKFAST, 8 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., Good Shepherd School, 810 Aiken Avenue, Perryville. Adults: $8; Children ages 6-12: $5; Children age 5 and under: free.
SUNDAY SCHOOL KICK-OFF, 9:45 to 10:45 a.m., Elkton United Methodist Church, Weldin Hall, 219 East Main St., Elkton. Step right up and sign up for Sunday School! There will be games, snacks and the chance to sign up for an amazing Sunday School class!
CHURCH ANNIVERSARY, 11 a.m., Faith Unity Fellowship Ministries, Inc., 116 Liberty Lane, Chestertown. Celebrating 32nd Church Anniversary. Guest preacher: 11 a.m. — Rev. Dr. Lee P. Washington, Retired Pastor of Reid Temple AME Church, Glen Dale, Md. Guest preacher: 3:30 p.m. — Bishop John Richard Bryant, Retired Bishop of the AME Church. Little Lights of Faith Early Learning Center, 410-778-7018, now hiring a Teacher's Aide.
MONDAY 9
UPPER CHESAPEAKE CHORUS REHEARSALS, 7 to 10 p.m. at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 201 Mt. Royal Ave., Aberdeen. Call 443-309-2026 for info.
TUESDAY 10
FREE LUNCH, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., West Nottingham Presbyterian Church, 1195 Firetower Road, Colora. Free lunch the 2nd and 4th Tuesdays of September-May. 410-658-6366, x21.
SENIOR MEETING, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at St. Stephens Parish Hall in Earleville. Anyone 55 or older is invited to attend. Come and meet your neighbors. No membership fee. Lunch is served. Come for the fellowship, speaker, see what events we are planning. Questions call 410-275-8150.
THURSDAY 12
CARD PARTY FUNDRAISER, 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Principio United Methodist Church Hall, 1511 Principio Road, Perryville. Card Party with Lunch Fundraiser. Cost $12 per person. Gifts for high/low players and door prizes. If you don’t play cards, play board game of your choice, or just enjoy the food and fellowship. Call 410-642-3197 by Sept. 9 for reservations.
FRIDAY 13
FREE LUNCH, 12 to 1 p.m. every Friday at Elkton Presbyterian Church, 209 E. Main St. provided by Elkton Community Kitchen. All are welcome. For more information contact elktoncommunitykitchen@gmail.com.
SATURDAY 14
FLOWER AND BAKE SALE, 9 to 11 a.m., St. Paul's United Methodist Church, 1687 Crystal Beach Road, Earleville. United Methodist Women's Fall Mum & Bake Sale. Beautiful locally grown mums from Tidal Creek Growers. Delicious home-baked treats to enjoy! All proceeds go to support the important mission work done both locally and worldwide by the Cecilton Parish United Methodist Women.
SUNDAY 15
FOOD TRUCK FESTIVAL, 1 p.m., Good Shepherd School, 810 Aiken Ave., Perryville. Good Shepherd Catholic School 1st Annual Food Truck Festival. Free admission. Vendors wanted. Register your truck! Email for details: fso@goodshepherdschool.net.
MASS, 4 p.m., St. Francis Xavier Shrine (Old Bohemia), 1690 Bohemia Church Road, Warwick. The Bohemia Plantation was founded in 1704 by the Jesuits who farmed the land and ministered to the Catholics scattered across the region. The church is listed on the U.S. National Register of Historic Places and is considered the Mother Church of the Diocese of Wilmington. The rectory museum and historic graveyard will be accessible for individual inspection and study one hour prior to Mass. For more information or to arrange a guided tour, please call Kathy Ursitti at 302.378.7283. The church is also available for group retreats and Catholic weddings.
CONCERT, 6 to 7 p.m., Asbury UMC, 21 Craigtown Road, Port Deposit. Special concert featuring "EL." Love collection, ice cream social to follow. All welcome.
MONDAY 16
UPPER CHESAPEAKE CHORUS REHEARSALS, 7 to 10 p.m. at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 201 Mt. Royal Ave., Aberdeen. Call 443-309-2026 for info.
TUESDAY 17
CHOIR SOCIAL, 7 p.m., Shelemiah United Methodist Church, 370 Old Bayview Road, North East.
SENIOR MEETING, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at St. Stephens Parish Hall in Earleville. Anyone 55 or older is invited to attend. Come and meet your neighbors. No membership fee. Lunch is served. Come for the fellowship, speaker, see what events we are planning. Questions call 410-275-8150.
