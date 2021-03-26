CHESAPEAKE CITY — When James Ellis Kirk ended his time as mayor in 1994, he walked away from town government and pretty much every other organization to which he belonged.
“When I got out, I got out,” Kirk said.
He quit the Lions Club, and the Chesapeake City Fire Department too.
“They tried to get me back,” he said.
He had served in Fredericktown in his younger days as well as Cecilton.
“I felt like I was getting too old to be chasing fires, hauling hoses and climbing ladders,” Kirk said.
But it was his involvement with politics where his wife Lois put her foot down.
“She said, “If you run again, I’ll divorce you,” Kirk said.
Kirk was on the town council in 1990 when Mayor Roy Mann tendered his resignation.
“He’d decided he’d had enough,” Kirk recalled.
As vice mayor, Kirk succeeded Mann. Kirk won the 1992 election by his own right and served until 1994. Those were turbulent times for the town hugging both sides of the Chesapeake and Delaware Canal. Chesapeake City’s wastewater system was in the midst of a huge overhaul.
“People fought me on that ... but it gave us a little more capacity,” he said.
There was a failed effort to move the system to a different, less visible location, which he noted was led by people that did not even live in the town. Kirk also caught heat for keeping reporters out of what some felt should have been a public meeting.
“That was the time I threw all the newspaper reporters out,” Kirk said.
The media, referring to a published agenda, came to town hall to hear about potential plans to widen the C&D Canal. All the elected body was in attendance at what became a closed door meeting.
“The meeting was not about the canal. I just didn’t want any newspaper reporters in the house taking down notes,” Kirk said. “I throwed them all out.”
His creative side
In the middle of all that turmoil, Kirk found solace in his creative side, which was borne of skills he learned working in the boatyards.
“I started working there, right after graduating from high school in 1955,” he said. Those early years, he worked for the painters and carpenters, which he described as good teachers.
From those skills, he began to create scale model replicas of the boats he saw in the yard or on the water. The walls of his George Street home hold models of fishing boats, Eastern Shore boats and cruisers.
He would use some machinery, but each boat was built and painted by hand, right down to the lettering on the hull and the transom.
“Most of it’s done by hand,” he said of the nearly three dozen boats. “I put them together mostly with glue.”
“Oh they float, but they’re all glued so I don’t recommend anybody put them in the water,” he said.
His first was the bay boat and all of his models portray working watercraft.
Kirk also took to decoy carving, creating life size models of local water fowl and painting each.
“The canvasback is my favorite,” he said.
While most of his decoys are single water fowl, he pointed to one piece, which he referred to as his “Siamese ducks.” He carved the ducks in such a way that they sit back to back, connected at the tail.
Kirk said he enjoyed doing both, but doesn’t make either much any more. He gave away several and admits he has one boat he needs to build.
“I haven’t started it yet,” he said.
These days he relaxes
Now that several decades have passed, Kirk said Chesapeake City really has not changed much.
“The historical society won’t let it change too much,” Kirk said.
What does he miss about being mayor? Nothing, he said. However he has advice for anyone holding that title today.
“When people would call me in the middle of the night I’d listen, say I’ll handle it in the morning, and hang up,” Kirk said. “You just have to put your foot down.”
“I was tough. I didn’t put up with any crap,” he said.
