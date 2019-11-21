ELKTON — What better way to celebrate the season than to do it in a way that helps others?
Wednesday is the deadline to register for the Cecil County Chamber of Commerce Wonderland of Wreaths to benefit the chamber and the Cecil County Arts Council. This is the second year for the silent auction event featuring beautifully decorated wreaths. Participants decorate a wreath for sale during the silent auction.
Sponsorships for the event are also available with mentions and ads in the program.
Meanwhile, Cecil County CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates) has been busy with its 3rd annual Festival of Trees at Woody’s Crab House at 129 South Main St. in North East. Donna Zeisberg said there are 48 trees on which the public may bid whenever the restaurant is open.
“I went in Wednesday around 4 p.m. and a guy was checking on his tree,” Zeisberg said. The gentleman commented he did not want to be outbid on his favorite tree.
All decorated wreaths should be delivered to the arts council at 135 East Main St. in Elkton between Dec. 2 and Dec. 5. The free public display and bidding is from Dec. 6 through Dec. 12 from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. daily.
Anyone needing more information should contact Katie Lewis at 410-392-3833 or vial email, klewis@cecilchamber.com
Wreath winners will be announced during the Cecil County Chamber of Commerce Business Card Exchange at the Cecil County Arts Council beginning at 6 p.m.
CASA’s Festival of Trees ends Nov. 30 at 4 p.m. Winners of each of the trees will be notified for pick up.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.