PERRYVILLE — If it's got wheels it might just win a prize at the first Cars & Community Car Show Saturday to benefit the Outreach Program.
Nick Harroll's Two Brothers Automotive is sponsoring the event to be held from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. at Lower Ferry Park at the corner of Broad Street and Roundhouse Drive in Perryville.
"We welcome cars, bikes, trucks; foreign or domestic," Harroll said.
The entry fee for vehicles is $20. Vehicle owners can register up until the start of the event.
Those who want to see all the entries and get in on all the food, raffles, music and other fun pay $5 per person. Children 7 and under get in free. Harroll enlisted many of his parts suppliers at the garage at 1424 Clayton St. to judge the entries and award prizes.
Danielle Hemling, director of the Perryville Outreach Program, said gift baskets will be the hot prizes of the day.
"Instead of trophies we have gift baskets," Hemling said, adding the baskets would include car care products that owners of these show vehicles could use.
More gift baskets are being donated for attendees to bid on and win.
"A lot of the town commissioners have stepped up," Hemling said. Commissioner Michelle Linkey's basket features Bath & Body Works and Smuckers products. A handmade wooden crab set with mallets and other gear for a crab feast is the donation from Commissioner Tim Snelling, while Commissioner Christina Aldridge's basket includes a gift certificate for a bushel of crabs and lots of Maryland-themed gifts.
"I think it'll be a good time," she said, adding she hopes this becomes an annual event for the OP; Perryville's free program for kids in the town's elementary, middle and high school. Designed as an after school program, for now it operates Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. until 7 p.m. to help children through their virtual learning and with homework and provide a safe environment with meals and snacks.
