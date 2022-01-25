Since 1992, Joe Murray has worked at Captain Blue Hen Comics, watching customers get married, have kids and then seeing those kids grow up.
Now, as owner, Murray gives some long-time customers their own theme songs when they walk in the store. When one customer, who recently had a hip replacement, walks in, Murray plays the theme song from “The Six Million Dollar Man.”
Murray often comes up with inventive ways to entertain customers. In 2018, he held a “Nathan Fillion Appreciation Day,” in honor of the “Firefly” actor’s birthday. Though there was no talk of Fillion being in Delaware, Murray started a live stream of the front door, just in case he showed up.
“We amuse ourselves in the process of trying to get a smile out of everyone,” Murray said.
Kids who come into the store can get a prize if they complete a scavenger hunt or other activity, like finding Captain America in the store. Every week, there’s a fun question on the counter, to start conversations with everyone who walks in the store.
Murray has also spoken to local schools and libraries about comic books, teaching elementary students and college students alike about the medium.
“Oftentimes we bring in artists, which always helps.” Murray said “When you have an artist up there, it’s like doing magic tricks. It’s amazing.”
As schools and libraries notice the popularity of graphic novels, Murray’s knowledge of comics becomes invaluable to educators trying to figure out what their students might like.
Murray, an 1989 English graduate from the University of Delaware, and his wife took over ownership of the store in Market East Plaza from the first owner Paul Stitik, in 2001. Stitik founded the business in 1981.
“The only doors an English degree opened up for me are those that I could prop open with the Norton Anthology,” Murray joked.
Murray got hooked on comic books when he was living in Smyrna, being drawn to the medium because of the ability to dig into the shared universe comic publishers like DC and Marvel have and the ability to build a collection.
Murray had a subscription with Captain Blue Hen Comics at the store’s old Dover location, but he never paid his full fee. Now 35 years later, he still owes the store $9.
“Every comic I would get, I would read twice before I filed it away,” Murray said. “There’s not a lot to do in Smyrna, so reading comics was a lot of fun.”
Now Murray doesn’t read comics as much as he used to, but still loves the business for the people.
“Even when you’re having a bad day, when you see certain people come in, it just completely brightens your day,” Murray said.
Though he loves the medium, Murray emphasizes that comics are not a matter of life and death. On one of Murray’s first days at Captain Blue Hen Comics, the manager crumpled up a comic book and told him “they can’t cry, they can’t bleed.”
Murray helped a variety of up-and-coming artists gain attention in the late 1990s, when Captain Blue Hen Comics hosted the ACME convention focusing on small-press comics.
“A lot of the people we invited to shows became overnight sensations 15 to 20 years later,” Murray said.
One example of a writer who showcased their early work at Captain Blue Hen is Brian Michael Bendis, who went on to create Miles Morales, the star of “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.”
Bendis repaid the favor to Murray by joining the store during a 2020 Facebook livestream for Free Comic Book Day.
Murray’s reputation has even led him to be referenced in several comics himself.
Artist Art Baltazar features Murray as a character in his autobiographical comic “The Big Amoeba,” and one issue of the Scooby Doo comics includes graffiti of Murray and Captain Blue Hen.
“I can do six degrees of Kevin Bacon with myself into any Marvel movie,” Murray said.
Newark Neighbors is a biweekly column that spotlights everyday Newarkers who have an interesting story. Know somebody who should be featured? Contact reporter Matt Hooke at mhooke@chespub.com.
