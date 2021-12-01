NOTTINGHAM, Pa. — Childhood cancer has been put on notice that the dragon's breath is out to get it and make it go away.
Surrounded by friends and supporters Saturday morning, Paul Matthews revealed his two-and-a-half-year-long labor of love; a 1951 Ford F-1 pickup truck he has dubbed "Cancer Slayer."
"Today's a special day. Today we celebrate Eli's legacy," Matthews said. It should have been Eli's 21st birthday Saturday but childhood cancer cut short the young life at age 10. "As difficult as it is to stand here and talk about it ...this will be used to give kids with cancer rides."
Matthews promised it would be an unforgettable ride because every square inch of the truck has been touched by someone committed to the mission of ending childhood cancer.
Visible parts of the roaring engine carries Eli's name and the emblem for Hot Wheels, a much loved toy of the 10-year-old. There's also the puppy dog emblem that represents the foundation. It's a replica of the stuffed animal that went everywhere Eli went during the years of treatments, procedures and illness. The license plate reads "4ELI" and the custom wood step into the truck has been laser-etched with his name. At the base of the shifter is a Harley Davidson fuel tank in homage to Eli's love of the iconic motorcycle brand.
Because of the age of the truck it was hard to find some parts. Fortunately people came alongside with the skills to machine the parts. It took Matthews quite a while to name everyone who had a hand, or a torch, tool or hammer in the game of making Cancer Slayer roar to life.
"It takes a tribe," Matthews said.
And roar it did. Seconds after driving the truck into the sunlight Matthews flipped a switch in the cabin and flames shot out the sides in front of the rear wheel wells.
"That's the dragon's breath," he said, explaining how the truck carries a nitrous oxide device that allows it to spew flames on demand.
Cancer Slayer will also help raise money for the Eli Seth Matthews Leukemia Foundation, which, to date, has contributed more than $400,000 for research as well as scholarships to young people entering a medical field of study.
Although it was too cold to drive with the windows down last Saturday, Matthews did invite one young friend to be the first to sit in the driver's seat on behalf of all those who will also get a trip in the Cancer Slayer.
Benny Pin, 4, from Kennett Square, Pa., has been battling leukemia more than half his young life.
"He was diagnosed in Nov. 2019," said his mom, Kelly. "Paul has been in our lives from the beginning of this."
Pin said Benny aspires to become a race car driver.
"So this is very special to him," she said of his honor to be first in the Cancer Slayer.
"When we get nice weather next spring we rollin," Matthews told Benny, adding they would roll down the windows and blast music from the speakers.
Benny has three months of treatment left, which would likely match up with the arrival of spring. By then, Matthews will have a list of kids ready for a ride in the tricked-out truck.
"Things on this truck are different because it is different," he said. And when their ride is complete, each child will get a commemorative wooden coin in the shape of Eli's stuffed puppy to remember they took a ride in the Cancer Slayer.
If you'd like to know more about the tribe involved in this rebuild or the life sized Hot Wheels truck go to https://www.braveeli.com/
