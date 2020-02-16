The Maryland State Arts Council (MSAC) is seeking stories about women in the arts. Do you have an inspiring story about the vital contributions of women-identifying people who are artists, arts administrators, or cultural workers? Perhaps an exhibition, performance or project featuring women? Share it with MSAC for potential use in future marketing and communications!
2020 has been dedicated to the “Year of the Woman” in Maryland, an initiative announced by Governor Larry Hogan. The Maryland Office of Tourism is helping to shine light on women through exhibits, activities, and women of influence past and present.
MSAC’s efforts to highlight the stories of women in the arts will last throughout the year. Send your ideas to msac.commerce@maryland.gov, and include “Year of the Woman” in the subject line. Staff will contact senders whose stories are selected for inclusion in future newsletters, eblasts, or social media postings.
