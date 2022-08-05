Brush Arbor Gospel Ministries moved into this church building at 768 Blue Ball Road in Elkton in February. The 8-year-old non-denominational church had been based at a converted house on Old Elk Neck Road.
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY JANE BELLMYER
Shelves hold canned goods, dry goods and other items for people in need to be distributed by Brush Arbor Gospel Ministries through its Blessings Food Pantry.
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY JANE BELLMYER
Jenni Sparks explains how Brush Arbor Gospel Ministries operates its Blessings Food Pantry out of the church’s new home, 768 Blue Ball Road in Elkton.
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY JANE BELLMYER
Footers and grading are just about finished and block walls are about to go up for the 30-by-36-foot building under construction on the property of Brush Arbor Gospel Ministries in Elkton.
ELKTON — Brush Arbor Gospel Ministries is looking for volunteers to help with construction of a 30-by-36-foot block building to become Blessings Food Pantry at Brush Arbor.
The 8-year-old church moved to its current location in February after many years at a converted house on Old Elk Neck Road.
For now, the congregation is operating the pantry out of its fellowship hall at the church, 768 Blue Ball Road in Elkton.
“We let the person come in and shop,” said Jenni Sparks, wife of the pastor, The Rev. John Sparks. “It limits food waste.”
With help from the Maryland Food Bank and its Challenge Grant program, Brush Arbor has been awarded funds for the construction, but has to raise $20,000 in matching funds.
“We have $8,000 committed,” she said.
When the church was at its previous location the pantry was operated out of a shed. Since moving to the Blue Ball Road location the fellowship hall became home to the shelves and cabinets holding canned vegetables, cereal, pasta, rice, peanut butter, tuna and more. There are also refrigerators and freezers holding meat, eggs, milk and other perishables.
Once the new building is complete they get their fellowship hall back, the pastor said.
Anyone in need of food is welcome, no questions asked.
“We average 40 households each time we serve,” Jenni Sparks said. Blessings Food Pantry is open the first, third and fifth Saturday of each month, and other days by appointment.
Reach out to donate food, or construction skills or to receive food assistance by contacting the church through its Facebook page. There is also a page for the “Buy a Block” program where contributions can also be made. Go to https://brusharborgm.fenly.org/drive/blessingspantry.
