ELKTON — Larrin Webster has learned his lesson and now he wants to teach you about the better way to have a personal relationship with his new music.
Webster – also known as BIG H3LP – will release the first of seven songs on Christmas Day from an upcoming EP entitled “A Love Story.” The first single is “Entanglement.”
“This is my journey I just went through,” Webster, from Elkton, said. A cherished relationship gone wrong, Webster said it has taught him what mistakes he made; mistakes he sees that everyone he knows has also made. He made the realization that, in order to make sure he didn’t repeat those mistakes, he needed to work on himself.
“I am not trying to be perfect,” Webster said. “I am no longer trying to be what you guys want. I will be about the mission.”
‘Entanglement’ starts the conversation that Webster hopes will lead to changed lives and saved souls.
“Sometimes people don’t recover. Nobody ever taught them how to see when people don’t match,” he said. “It’s the entanglement of the mind.”
He calls it “false love.”
“What we see today is lust,” he said. Like too many in his circle, Webster said he was never taught how to love. “Or even what to expect from love.”
“Love to me is two people that really understand each other,” he said, adding that love has no boundaries.
Webster said that he’s not going to sugar coat the lyrics. It’s a style he calls “gutter spiritual” as he sings about being used and making the hard choice to get out and take some time to self heal.
‘Entanglement’ is carried by smooth music, but the lyrics reveal the depth of the loss and also the hope for his own future as well as the future of those who cross his path. This is his latest of several music projects that preach a passionate message with a hypnotic track.
Webster said he heard from God that he has been given this mission.
“I feel like I’m a modern day Moses,” he said. “I’m here to change lives and change souls. I want to make them do for the kingdom.”
Find ‘Entanglement’ on digital platforms Dec. 25 and look for a new song each month leading up to the release of the EP in the spring.
