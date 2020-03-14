Did you know that dental caries are the most common chronic childhood disease?
It is estimated, over 50 percent of children will have some form of tooth decay before they turn five. Consuming a healthy diet that limits the amount of sugary foods and beverages consumed, and teaching children how to take care of their teeth at an early age, can help foster good oral health practices through childhood and adulthood.
What and when children eat can affect their overall health and oral health. A child’s diet that contains too many sugary foods and drinks can increase the risk of being overweight or obese and can also ruin their teeth.
Because of public campaigns like, ‘Rethink Your Drink’ and school nutrition policies that remove or restrict the availability of sugary drinks in school, the number of children and adolescents consuming sugar-sweetened beverages declined significantly between 2003 and 2014. While this is great news, children in the U.S. still consume too many sugary foods and beverages, which can lead to tooth decay, if they do not have good oral health habits.
A diet high in sugars and starches like bread, pasta, cereal, pretzels and crackers, provides food for oral bacteria to produce acid that can eat away enamel on teeth. For picky eaters, this can be an oral health problem since these foods can be the mainstay of their diet.
As parents, there are some steps you can take to improve the oral health of your children. If you’re planning to offer a sugary food or drink, have your children consume it with a meal. The other foods in the meal will help counteract the acid production and rinse the food particles from the mouth quickly.
Try limiting snacks between meals or offer nutritious ones like celery and carrots with hummus, cheese or slices of turkey or chicken, plain nuts and seeds, or low-sugar yogurt. If your kids like to chew gum, make it sugarless. Chewing sugarless gum can actually increase saliva flow and help wash the food and acid out of the mouth. Offer healthy beverages like plain water and low-fat milk.
Good oral health from birth through childhood
Below are some oral health habits from New York State’s Department of Health, Children’s Oral Health page, for parents to follow.
0- 6 months old: Clean an infant’s gums after feeding by wrapping a soft gauze pad around your index finger and gently massage the gum tissues. Do not put your baby to bed with a bottle, or prop it in the mouth and allow them feed on their own. This increases the risk for early childhood cavities.
Infants should finish their nap time or bedtime bottle before going to sleep.
Six to 12 months old: This is the time babies will get their first tooth. In addition to massaging their gum tissues, once a tooth comes in, it’s recommended to use a child’s soft bristled toothbrush, with no toothpaste, to gently brush their teeth.
Twelve to 18 months old: Schedule your child’s first dental appointment. Continue to brush your child’s teeth twice a day with plain water and encourage your child to drink from a training or sippy cup.
Two to five years old: At age two, begin brushing your child’s teeth with a pea-sized amount of fluoridated toothpaste. Teach your child to spit out the toothpaste and make sure they do not swallow the toothpaste. You can also begin to teach your child how to brush their own teeth. They may still need help until they develop good hand coordination to do it on their own, which is generally at age of six or seven.
Do not let children share toothbrushes and replace brushes when bristles start to flatten and fray. It’s time to start flossing when your child’s teeth touch. Teach them to floss in areas that the toothbrush can’t clean. Whether you use dental floss, floss sticks/picks or oral irrigators like Waterpik, find a flossing tool that works best for them.
Children learn by observing. Let them watch you brush and floss your teeth. Practice developing oral health habits by following the 2-2-2 Rule: brush and floss 2 times a day for 2 minutes and visit the dentist 2 times a year.
Good oral health habits for adolescents
Teens are so busy, but are still very mindful of looking and feeling their best. As parents, encourage them to maintain the good oral habits they practiced throughout their childhood. Have plenty of soft toothbrushes, flavored flosses, toothpaste and a toothbrush at home and in their sport bags or backpacks to use when they are away from home. Talk to your teen about smoking, drinking or oral piercing which can all damage their oral health.
Check out the American Dental Association website for free crosswords, coloring sheets, and other activity sheets, available in both English and Spanish.
