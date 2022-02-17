EASTON — The Avalon Theatre in downtown Easton has announced its February lineup of shows. Tickets can be purchased online at tickets.avalontheatre.com. Call 410-822-7299 for more information. All ticket holders are required to provide proof of COVID vaccination or a negative PCR test taken within 72 hours of the performance.
Amy Helm
Saturday, Feb. 19, 7 p.m.
Tickets: $40
The daughter of Levon Helm, the iconic drummer and mandolin player in The Band, and songwriter Libby Titus (“Love Has No Pride”), Helm grew up with a front-row seat to the rock ’n’ roll generation. She brings her full band to the Avalon this February and audiences can expect and electric night of incredible music.
Music is a family affair for Helm. Amy was a backing musician for Levon’s Midnight Rambles band which played concerts at his farm in Woodstock and grew to become almost mythical shows in the world of roots music. Often a musician with a famous parent will run from her legacy. That’s understandable and Amy Helm has certainly forged her own individual path over the years. But sometimes it’s good to come home and, on What the Flood Leaves Behind, her latest album, the spontaneity, sense of playfulness, and grounding in soul that made all the Midnight Rambles held on the farm so special, permeates. Her sound in concert is shaped by rich acoustic chords and Helm’s elastic voice.
Amy Helm is the answer to the question, “How can a mandolin player also be such a soulful vocalist?” Well, it’s in her bloodline. While there are several tunes that highlight her mandolin playing, most fall squarely within Stax territory. Helm swings deep into a slow dance groove, Memphis style but by the end of the night the whole crowd is up and rolling to what looks to be one of the most promising artists in music today. Catch her while you can.
Black Dog Alley
Friday, Feb. 25, 7 p.m.
Tickets: $20
“Black Dog Alley has quietly turned into a “Go To” Band on The Eastern Shore. Always solid, great set list and a good bunch of guys who just keep getting better and better and never disappoint. Every time they play the audiences just say how much they love them” said Suzy Moore, Avalon Theatre’s artistic director.
The mission of local band Black Dog Alley is pretty basic: to move you, to groove you, and to rock your very soul. And with the release of their first album and this live show in the Avalon, that’s just what they plan to do! With a set list ranging from classic jam rock and rhythm and blues, to funk and reggae-tinged grooves, this Easton-based band lists among its eclectic influences Stevie Ray Vaughn, Jimi Hendrix, James Brown, ZZ Top and Sublime.
