ELKTON — You may be happy with a basket of small pumpkins on your front porch, surrounded by colorful mums and corn stalks.
However, some people have the “go big or go home” mindset for the fall decor.
For these people, there are a select few merchants selling larger pumpkins — not the standard size one would purchase to carve a scary face and insert a candle to greet trick-or-treaters. Not even the pumpkins larger than a toddler.
At Jacquie’s Place on Singerly Road near the traffic circle in Elkton, the daring decorator can get a pumpkin the size of a baby elephant.
“This one is 330 pounds,” said Margaret Oswalt, whose son Jacob runs the stand. “The Great Pumpkin has arrived.”
(At birth, a typical elephant weighs about 205 pounds.)
Their pumpkins came from Amish farms in Oxford and Little Britain in Pennsylvania. When they were shopping for the pumpkins, Oswalt said one farmer wanted to show off his growing prowess.
“He says, ‘I got the big one in my basement,’” she recalled, adding that her reaction to the gargantuan gourd was, “Whoa!”
There are several of these gigantic beauties, along with a ready supply of traditional sizes for carving and decorating.
“Guys come by with a pick-up truck and they stare at it and they say, ‘Oh my wife would kill me,’” she said, laughing. “And then they load it up.”
Grandparents, she noted, are also fun to watch when pumpkin shopping with or for the grandchildren.
“The smaller the child, the bigger the pumpkin,” Oswalt observed. “And if the grandkid comes along, there’s no chance he’s leaving without a pumpkin and a mum for mom-mom.”
Oswalt said this dry spell has been a boon for the pumpkins, unlike last year’s overabundant rain, which ruined many a pumpkin patch.
“This has been a fantastic year for pumpkins,” she said.
By the way, if you want that 330 pound pumpkin — it’s for sale. They have a forklift to get it in your truck. But bring several friends to lift it off, Oswalt said.
