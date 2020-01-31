CECIL COUNTY — If you’re looking for a special way for you and your sweetheart to celebrate Valentine’s Day — and the month of love in general — there are plenty of options right here in Cecil County.
Love takes center stage
There’s no knocking the tried-and-true “dinner and a movie” date — it’s a timeless option for a reason. But with no movie theaters in Cecil County, perhaps it’s an opportunity to deviate from tradition a bit. What the county does have is three stage theaters: Cecil College’s Milburn Stone Theatre in North East, Street Lamp Community Theatre in Rising Sun, and Showcase on Main in Elkton.
Street Lamp and Showcase on Main will be in between shows come time for Valentine’s Day, but the time for love is year round so you and your date can swing by those venues for a post-Feb. 14 date. Street Lamp’s production of “Little Women” will run Feb. 21-23, Feb. 28-29 and March 1. Showcase on Main’s production of “Steel Magnolias” will run Feb. 21-22 and Feb. 28-29.
But fear not if you are still looking for something to do on actual Valentine’s Day; Milburn Stone will open it’s production of “Chicago” on Feb. 14, and continue the run Feb. 15-16 and Feb. 21-23.
Showcase on Main will also be holding a pre-Valentine’s Day music event on Feb. 13 with Charlie Zahm and Tad Marks, featuring Celtic and folk music. Then, the North Elk Coffee House at St. Mary Anne’s Episcopal Church will host contemporary folk singer Lara Hersovitch on Feb. 15.
Depending on when you are visiting any of those theaters, you might want to grab a bite to eat before or after the show. Whether you’re eating at Port House Grill or Pier 1 Restaurant in North East, Minihane’s Irish Pub and Restaurant or C3ntral Tavern in Elkton, or somewhere else, there are plenty of delicious eateries for pre-show appetizers or post-show meals where you and your date can discuss what you saw or are about to see.
Give ‘em some sugar
If your sweetheart has a major sweet tooth, satiate their sugar appetite with some Cecil-made treats. North East Chocolates, which has been in business for more than a decade, offers an array of chocolatey goodies. You can swing by the Itsy Bitsy Candy Store on North East’s Main Street, or pick up a box of chocolates at other stores that carry North East Chocolates products, like Milburn Orchards and The Palette & The Page in Elkton.
If chocolate isn’t your treat of choice, consider surprising your significant other on Valentine’s Day morning with a cup of coffee and a box of donuts from Chesapeake Bay Coffee Co. in North East. With flavors ranging from traditional to unconventional, there’s something there to fill the hole in any donut-lover’s heart.
Though not in Cecil County, lovebirds might venture just across the Susquehanna River to Bomboy’s Candy and Ice Cream in Havre de Grace. With a collection of ice cream flavors, fudges, assorted chocolates and even dog-friendly treats for the furry friend in your life, the shop is a good place to pick something up. You can even build your own box of chocolates.
HeARTwork
If you didn’t get the chance to see the First Friday shows at The Palette & The Page and the Cecil County Arts Council, Valentine’s Day might be just the right time to take a trip down to Elkton’s Main Street. The Palette & The Page’s show “Some of This, Some of That” features artwork by member artists and authors. Meanwhile CCAC will be displaying works by North East High School and Rising Sun High School art students; a solo exhibition titled “Joyful Soul” by local photographer Heather Rees; and an open show, “Too Cool For School,” hanging in the back gallery.
CCAC will also have a portrait study session from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Feb. 14 for $5 per person. Space is limited, so make your reservation by calling 410-392-5740 or emailing info@cecilcountyartscoucil.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.