Waldorf resident Michael Land recently published his book “Katie’s First 5K” through J2B Publishing in Pomfret, which is owned by Jim Brewster of the Maryland Writer’s Association.
In 2016 Land took a Writing for Children online class through the College of Southern Maryland which he said “fueled my interest, and provided the knowledge I needed to get started” and the following year he wrote “My Very First Book of Running.”
Land is a retired Air Force public affairs specialist, who now works as a public affairs officer with the Department of the Navy.
“Katie’s First 5K” is illustrated by Sergio Drumond.
The book is available at www.amazon.com.
How long have you been writing, and how did you get started?
I have written professionally for more than 20 years. Most of my writing has been journalism, to include straight news and feature writing. I recall being a bit of a storyteller when I was younger. Some of it I learned from my mother, and some from the Southern culture in which I grew up in central Florida. A totally unremarkable student, I do remember a particular assignment in a high school English class[when I] I wrote a poem about Abraham Lincoln, formatted it to look like a tall, lanky Abe [with] top hat and all, and I recall feeling a sense of satisfaction from writing that and the creative expression.
What inspires you to write?
Many things, I suppose. The sport of running. My daughter. Lyrics of songs I hear. Reading or watching well-written stories.
Do you consider writing to be a career?
No, not yet. I don’t aspire to it either. However, I do have ideas and a desire to turn the raw material of those into something solid, something tangible. So, perhaps it is a thread in the fabric of a career like coaching or teaching.
What kind of writing process do you use?
I scribble ideas, sketch illustrations, or write short sections of something that might come to be in notebooks, usually the closest one at hand. I then tear out the pages and drop them in paper folders for the particular idea.
When I schedule my writing, along with blocking time when I will be alert and fresh, I intentionally block some time when I will be fatigued. This latter time is intended to encourage my creativity by working when my prefrontal cortex won’t block different, innovative or just plain crazy thoughts from making their way from my brain to the page. Once on the page, I print and edit, edit, and edit with a pen. And, I have learned the incredible value of sharing my drafts with a critique group, a publisher or others. This process of looping my ideas and work through their minds, then looping their feedback through my own mind, results in better ideas and writing.
Who are some of your favorite authors and why?
In my teen years my mom gave me a copy of Richard Bach’s “Jonathan Livingston Seagull” and I think it was less influence than impact; I realized meaningful, life-changing ideas could be conveyed in literature. As an adult I read Michael Shaara’s “The Killer Angels” and his ability to blend history and fiction in a compelling narrative was for me mesmerizing. His impact may be on how I try to include detail, either in word or picture. While I was rewriting “Katie’s First 5K” I reread Harper Lee’s “To Kill a Mockingbird” and her brilliant use of dialogue informed how I wrote conversations between my protagonist and her dad.
What are you working on now?
I am marketing the book, connecting with folks in the running industry and physical education professionals who I think may be interested in the story, and possibly using it in their programs. I am looking into organizing and directing a local road race that benefits community helpers, possibly a nearby volunteer fire department station. Prior to the pandemic, I envisioned putting on a road race, probably a 5K run-walk in my community. The idea of giving back to community helpers was inspired by Noah Wood’s “Daring the Blaze 5-Kilometer Run/Walk” in Dares Beach.” Separately, I am thinking and talking to my daughter about, and making notes and sketches related to a picture book with a story I have created for and told to my daughter.
What do you want readers to know about you?
I love running, and I want others to have a positive experience with the sport. I started running in earnest to lose weight in high school; I loved the sense of satisfaction I felt when finishing a workout. Also, I desire to serve people, and this is a small effort at doing that in the realm of fitness. Particularly, I aspire to inspire people to try running. My hope is that they will have beneficial result, and that they would continue to include that in their health and wellness routine.
Please include a brief description of your book
“Katie’s First 5K” follows a third-grader from schoolyard inspiration through training to completion of her first 5-kilometer road race. She and her dad share the journey, which includes a doubting neighbor, hills, support from a fellow runner, friendship and community.
Please include an excerpt from the book
“ … and, I missed several runs,” Katie told her dad.
“Sweetie, that’s okay,” Dad said. “Like I’ve told you before:
It’s not about how many times you fall, but how many times you get back up!”
