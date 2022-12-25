In anger, many people have been told to “Take a hike,” which they usually do not follow up on. But here is one time outdoor enthusiasts might want to proceed with that advice as many state parks in Maryland will be hosting a plethora of First Day Hikes.
First Day Hikes are part of a nationwide initiative led by America’s State Parks to encourage all 50 states to offer outdoor hiking opportunities on the first day of the new year.
The hikes, which will be held Dec. 30 to Jan. 1, will consist of ranger-led or solo and participants are reminded to dress appropriately for the weather with sturdy shoes and bring your own water and snacks.
On the Eastern Shore, there will be a number of First Hike options, according to the Maryland Department of Natural Resources.
There will be park ranger-led hike at the Bill Burton Fishing Pier State Park (29761 Boling Broke Point Dr, Trappe, MD 21673) along the Choptank River on New Year’s Day at 11 a.m. Leashed dogs are welcome at the park which also offers self-guided hiking trails.
In Caroline County, Martinak State Park (137 Deep Shore Rd., Denton, MD 21629) offers a family and stroller friendly walk.
Kent County offers New Year’s walks at Cypress Branch State Park ( 10803 Galena Rd., Millington, MD 21651) with a “Wandering Artist Trail” perfect for drawing or painting during excursions. There will also be a ranger-led hike at 1 p.m. on New Year’s Day at the Sassafras Natural Resources Management Area (13540 Turners Creek Rd., Kennedyville, MD 21645)
Tuckahoe State Park (13187 Crouse Mill Rd., Queen Anne, MD 21657) in Queen Anne’s County offer a dog-friendly walking trail (if pets are on leashes). The Wye Island Natural Resources Management Area (1560 Wye Island Rd. Queenstown, MD 21658) offers a peaceful walks along the Wye River. Leashed dogs are welcome.
There also will also be Jan. 1 hiking events at Janes Island State Park (26280 Alfred J. Lawson Dr. Crisfield, MD 21817) and Assateague State Park ( 6915 Stephen Decatur Hwy., Berlin, MD 21811).
In Southern Maryland, Calvert Cliffs State Park will host a hike with a ranger at 8:30 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 1.
“It’s a very easy hike and no steep inclines straight to the beach with a beautiful shot of the Chesapeake Bay and then the cliffs,” Ranger Chase Kolstrom, who will lead the hike with fellow Ranger Megan Schwertz, said of the 1.8-mile walk. “It’s a beautiful end to your hike.”
The hike, which requires no registration, leads from the Red Trail to the beach, where participants can search for fossils and possible shark’s teeth.
Kolstrom said even though last year’s hike was held during a “rainy nasty day,” about 14 people showed up, including a local Scout troop. Schwertz said a few years back, the event attracted about 200 people.
Kolstrom said he has seen people bring strollers during the summer, though he wouldn’t recommend doing so during the first-day hike as there are some muddy areas.
In Charles County, Chapman State Park will be hosting a ranger-led hike Jan. 1.
The park is named after the prominent Chapman family, who were closely tied to the families of Founding Fathers George Washington and George Mason. Highlights include a trip to the shoreline along the Potomac River, the family’s cemetery and a chance to experience one of the most scenic views in southern Maryland from the overlook at Mt. Aventine Mansion.
Smallwood State Park in Marbury will be hosting a “Where One Goes Pleasantly” ranger-led hike along the Generals Walk Trail.
The park, which is named after General William Smallwood of the Revolutionary War and rests along Mattawoman Creek, is known for its beauty and high biodiversity.
Highlights include strolling over Mattawoman Creek on a newly-built footbridge, encountering the general’s retreat home and venturing through his colonial tobacco house. Afterward, enjoy a campfire and snack on some s’mores and hot cocoa.
In St. Mary’s County, a ranger-led hike along St. Mary’s River State Park’s newest addition Green Trail will take place at 11:30 a.m. on Jan. 1.
First Day Hike “I Hiked” decals will be available at select locations while supplies last.
For a full list: https://dnr.maryland.gov/publiclands/Pages/firstdayhikes.aspx
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.