For those who are looking to hire someone to mow their lawn, move aside because there will be none of that during the 16th annual St. Mary’s National Lawn Mower Races planned for Aug. 5 and 6 at Bowles Farms in Clements.
“I’m hoping this year we can get through two days because last year we had one day rained, out but we’re looking forward to a real good two-day event this year,” said event organizer Ronnie Mattingly. “We hope all our racers can come out take part.”
Mattingly said he expects more than 80 competitors from across the Eastern seaboard, including four from Southern Maryland, at the St. Mary’s County event.
There are 12 different classes — down from 15 last year — ranging from Junior Prepared for 10-year-olds all the way up to GP Governed Prepared, which 5-time national champion Jason Brown of Clements said “can sound like a stock car race.”
A race is generally 10 laps around a 700-foot oval track and can consist of up to 10 machines. The top drivers in each heat move on to feature races, which are usually 20 laps in length.
And no, these are not your father’s riding mowers.
“You take a riding lawn mower and basically strip everything completely apart,” Brown said in a 2021 interview. “From there you start your build. You reinforce the frame itself because it has to be stronger. You have to put a better axle in it, better steering, aluminum wheels and brakes and a kill switch. It is all lawnmower parts, but you basically have to enhance every part, because a stock lawnmower cannot handle what we do to it.”
Proceeds from the event will go toward the Seventh District Optimist Club and the Seventh District Volunteer Rescue Squad.
“It’s a major fundraiser for the Optimists and it’s one of the easier ones,” Mattingly said, “because people are excited each year to be contacted and because of sponsorships everything’s paid for before we go through the gates. It’s one of the easier things we [have to plan].”
The event draws up to 3,000 spectators.
“It’s going to be louder than they expect,” Brown said. “They’re not going to expect what they’re going to see. I’ve never talked to a first-time person who hasn’t showed up and was just amazed by what they see. They can hear all the stories and hear all the speeds, but until you see a lawnmower actually doing this, it’s kind of hard to believe.”
Mattingly said there’s a variety of reasons the event is so popular.
“It’s fast-moving, it’s one class after another,” he said. “There’s a short intermission, but other than that it’s constant entertainment and it’s something you can really get into because you can see the whole track no matter where you sit so you can follow who’s in the lead and you can grow to like certain racers.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.