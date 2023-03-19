Maryland Humanities recently announced the selection of “There There” by Tommy Orange as the 2023 One Maryland One Book program.
Released in 2018, the novel tells the interconnected stories of a cast of 12 Native characters from across generational lines as they converge toward the Big Oakland Powwow. Together, the stories give a riveting portrait of the urban Indian experience.
“There There” was one of The New York Times Book Review’s 10 Best Books of the Year, and won the Center for Fiction’s First Novel Prize, as well as the PEN/Hemingway Award.
The novel was chosen as this year’s One Maryland One Book by a selection committee of 20 Marylanders, including teachers, scholars, librarians, writers, booksellers, and community workers representing ten counties and Baltimore City. A public call for books under the theme of Connection garnered nearly 300 titles, from which the committee then made their selection.
“There There provides us an opportunity to connect with several Native American lives that feel immediate and relevant to the world today,” Maryland Humanities Executive Director Lindsey Baker said in a news release. “These characters are deeply rooted in their rich, often traumatic histories, yet are instantly recognizable to any reader. Tommy Orange shares with us their triumphs and their struggles, creating fully-rounded characters and journeys to follow.”
This fall, Maryland Humanities will collaborate with partners across the state, including libraries, schools, universities, book clubs, and local Native/Indian organizations to conduct programs where readers can connect with each other and discuss the book’s themes. Maryland Humanities will distribute free copies of “There There” to partners.
Orange will also visit Maryland for an in-person author event where he will discuss the book.
Copies of the 2023 One Maryland One Book selection will be dropped off in public spaces in counties across the state as part of “Wandering Books,” a campaign that introduces readers to the books and the One Maryland One Book program.
Orange, who was born and raised in Oakland, Cal., graduated from the Institute of American Indian Arts, and was a 2014 MacDowell Fellow and a 2016 Writing by Writers Fellow. He is also an enrolled member of the Cheyenne and Arapaho Tribes of Oklahoma.
Through the Maryland Center for the Book program, Maryland Humanities created One Maryland One Book to bring together diverse people in communities across the state through the shared experience of reading the same book. OMOB programs, including an author tour, take place each year in the fall. A calendar of free public events will be available online beginning this summer.
For more information, go to www.mdhumanities.org.
