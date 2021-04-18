ELKTON — First Friday Elkton Art Loop Event at The Palette & The Page, features local art, the “Paper Transformed” month long exhibit, books by local authors, gently loved books and live acoustic music by Joe Paulus from 5 p.m.—8 p.m.
The month long June Exhibit at The Palette & The Page gallery, “Paper Transformed,” will be in the Special Exhibit Gallery from Tuesday, June 1 through Friday, June 25. Presented in the show will be mixed media collages using all types of ephemera by Sharon Hart Sefton.
Sharon Hart Sefton is a professional artist residing in Laurel, Md. She earned a Bachelor’s degree from Michigan State University in Fine Arts and a Master’s degree from Notre Dame of Maryland University in Education. Sharon is an award-winning artist who has had her work accepted into over 75 juried art competitions. She has shared her love of art by teaching a variety of art classes including painting, drawing, calligraphy, photography and printmaking. She was a full-time art educator and Fine Arts Dept. Chair at St. Vincent Pallotti High School in Laurel for 11 years.
She thrives on the beauty of Nature in all her forms. Her work is in many private art collections and she is currently represented by Gallery 75 as a juried artist at the Art League in Alexandria, Va. Sharon is also a current member of the Laurel Art Guild (past president), and is a juried/signature member of Potomac Valley Watercolorists of Washington, D.C., the Miniature Painters, Sculptors and Gravers Society of Washington, D.C., and the Baltimore Watercolor Society.
Performing live acoustic guitar music during the First Friday Art Loop will be Joe Paulus, a practicing guitarist for several decades.
The Event is FREE.
The exhibit in the Gallery is from Tuesday, June 1st through Friday, June 25. It will become a virtual exhibit on our website on Monday, June 21, through Saturday, July 31, where all pieces will be purchasable with online with shipping available.
*ALL safety protocols are in place. Masks must be worn properly, you are asked to sanitize upon entry, and to maintain 6 feet of distance from other customers and staff. We are limiting the number of customers to 20 and are thankful for your patience as we safely navigate through this unusual time.
Our regular hours, other than First Friday’s, are Tuesday through Saturday 12 p.m.—6 p.m.
About The Palette & The Page
Established in November 2009, The Palette & The Page is a woman owned gallery that carries art by local artists, books by local authors, and gently loved books. The gallery also offers workshops in the arts during non-COVID times. We are located in Elkton, MD, a designated Arts and Entertainment District in the State of Maryland. Our goals are many: to support Artists, Authors, Musicians, Poets, the Arts, other small and local businesses, and to provide YOU a place to find unique, handmade, artistic items for yourself and gifts for your family and your friends.
“Enriching Lives Through Art & Beauty”
Contact:
Patti Paulus, Co-Owner
The Palette & The Page
120 East Main Street
Elkton, MD 21921
Phone: 410-398-3636
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.