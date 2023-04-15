IMG_3382 2.jpg

Love is in the air in Cecil County as the Milburn Stone Theatre presents the musical theatre classic “She Loves Me”.

 COURTESY OF MILBURN STONE THEATRE

North East, Md. – Love is in the air in Cecil County as the Milburn Stone Theatre presents the musical theatre classic “She Loves Me”. This charming and romantic musical comedy follows the story of two coworkers who can’t stand each other but are unknowingly writing love letters to each other as anonymous pen pals. With music by Jerry Bock and lyrics by Sheldon Harnick (part of the team behind Fiddler On The Roof) and book by Joe Masteroff (who wrote the book for Cabaret), “She Loves Me” has become a beloved classic in the musical theatre canon with countless revivals on Broadway and multiple tony nominations and awards. The Mikos Lazlos play Parfuemerie, on which it is based, has inspired many adaptations, including the beloved film “You’ve Got Mail” starring Meg Ryan and Tom Hanks.


Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.