Those who remember the various entertaining aspects of the circus will have the chance to rekindle memories of days past when the Cirque Italia heads to Waldorf this weekend to perform under a blue and white tent in the parking lot of the St. Charles Towne Center in Waldorf.
Cirque Italia’s Gold Unit performers plan to take guests and onlookers back to a time when hula hoops and soda fountains were abundant, when music by Elvis Presley dominated the airwaves, greased hair was all the rage and street racing was a genuine concern of every parent. Promoters expect every kiddo and daddy-o in the audience to be captivated and engaged by the high-octane show.
“I am a third generation member of my circus family,” ringmaster Alex Acero replied in an email. “I came to Cirque Italia gold unit for two weeks to cover one of the performers and that’s when they asked me to be a part of this amazing company. The rewarding part for me is to see all the families smile and have fun for at least two hours. They forget about their problems.”
“Once when I was eight years old I escape from the school with my friend because I wanted to see what she’s doing in Circus school,” Ukraine native Margarita Denysova said in an email reply. “I was impressed. I loved it so much. I told this to my dad, so he let me go there and study in college Kyiv Municipal Academy of Pop and Arts Circus.”
Organizers and promoters of Cirque Italia have a strong belief in the strength of having multi-cultural performers and the show includes individuals from Argentina, Brazil and Romania and many other countries. They will seek to entertain and amaze onlookers with their astounding acts and talents as master jugglers, low wire performers, dazzling contortionists and trampoline antics and attempt the vaunted wheel of death.
“I started performing on stage at 14,” Portugal native Susana Silva said in an email reply. “I’m the third generation of circus performers in my family. I started doing the Spanish web and and the aerial hoop. The most challenging thing about being a performer is that it’s practice to perfection. And the best thing is that you can express yourself through your act and when you are on stage you can hear the audience react.”
“I think the Circus industry has changed a lot in 15 years,” Denysova added in her email reply. “Finding a good job to start is more difficult, so it’s really important that you keep doing a good job and develop yourself. Of course, it’s really important to do your social media on a high level so more people can know you.”
