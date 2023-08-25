“The Jazz Experience at The Avalon Theatre” will bring three shows to the Eastern Shore over Labor Day weekend.
There will be shows Friday, Sept. 1, Saturday, Sept. 2, and Sunday, Sept. 3, at the downtown Easton music venue.
Here’s a rundown of the jazz lineup from an announcement from the Avalon.
• Opening Night — Sammy Miller and the Congregation: “The Music of 1973”
A New York-based “joyful jazz” ensemble, Sammy Miller & The Congregation are Julliard graduates, featuring a seven-piece band.
“We wanted to kick the weekend off with a contagious celebratory vibe and having seen Sammy Miller in New York in January I knew he and his band were perfect”, Avalon Artistic Director Suzy Moore. said.
Miller and his band have played with Wynton Marsalis, Lady Gaga and Queen Latifah, at venues like The White House, Lincoln Center and the Hollywood Bowl. The Friday show starts at 8 p.m. Tickets are between $40 and $60.
Trumpeter Dominick Farinacci headlines the Saturday jazz show in Easton along with some guests.
“Quite simply, Dominick blew away the audience at The Jazz Experience on opening night last year. Those who were there relive it with a sense of reverence. It was that type of evening.” said Tim Weigand, marketing director for the Avalon Theatre.
Farinacci will be joined by 24-year-old vocalist Ekep Nkwelle and Flamenco dancer Alice Blumenfeld. “Ekep is a recent graduate of The Juilliard School and was recently featured at the Library of Congress Coolidge Auditorium. Alice is an incredibly gifted Flamenco dancer and U.S. Presidential Scholar in the Arts,” the Easton theater said in an announcement.
They will be also joined by pianist Jonathan Thomas, bassist Yasushi Nakamura, and drummer Jerome Jennings.
Tickets for the Saturday show on Sept. 2 run between $50 and $70. The show starts at 8 p.m.
“What’s it like to listen to singer Allan Harris? He starts by making you feel like you’re at a party with everybody moving to the music. Next thing you know, you’re right in the middle of an intimate love scene. Then he takes you to church, which is both a different kind of a party and a Sunday kind of love,” the Avalon writes in a promotional piece for the Jazz Experience.
Harris has been honored with jazz music accolades and awards in New York, France as well as the DownBeat Critic’s Poll Award for “Rising Star Jazz Vocalist.”
The Brooklyn-born, Harlem-based musician is a vocalist, guitarist, band leader and.composer. His Sunday (Sept. 3) show in Easton starts at 3 p.m. with tickets running between $30 and $50.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.