EASTON — The second Cyberag Symposium will be held virtually April 14 to bring together the agriculture and cybersecurity sectors to discuss and discover solutions to security problems that affect food producers and others in agriculture and aquaculture.
“This second symposium continues the work of building awareness and understanding of how the separate and intertwined issues of data protection can be leveraged to improve security in the agriculture and aquaculture sectors,” said Mike Thielke, executive director of the Eastern Shore Entrepreneur Center, organizer of the symposium.
The symposium provides the opportunity for members of the cybersecurity community to become aware of the problems facing the agricultural community. This will provide access to new markets for cyber firms to offer their existing solutions as well as for developing novel solutions for ongoing and newly developed problems in the agriculture-aquaculture world.
This second symposium will feature the following speakers: Chris Haak, co-founder of Skyward Apps (Columbia, Maryland); Michael Ott, CEO of Rantizo (Iowa City, Iowa); Connie Bowen, director of innovation and investment, AgLaunch (Memphis, Tennessee); and the FBI (Washington, DC). Maryland Lt. Gov. Boyd Rutherford will be the keynote speaker. Additional speakers may be announced.
Kyle Waggoner, director of information security for Perdue Farms, will moderate the FBI panel on Cyber Threats in Food and Agriculture. Panelists: David Ring, FBI Cyber Division section chief, and Thomas Breeden, supervisory special sgent in the FBI’s Baltimore Field Office.
The symposium is sponsored by Rantizo; the Maryland Department of Commerce; MidAtlantic Farm Credit; the Maryland Farm Bureau; Cybersecurity Association of Maryland Inc. (CAMI); and F3Tech, an ESEC initiative.
Registration is now open by clicking on the registration button at the website: https://cyberag.org.
A session from the first Cyberag Symposium – Data Security from an Agriculture Perspective, which was held last December – can be viewed at cyberag.org by clicking on the video on the right side of the page. The ongoing conversation can be joined through social media at #cyberag.
