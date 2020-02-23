There are certain stories that withstand the test of time. Multiple incarnations over the decades and centuries continue to enchant and delight audiences. One of those stories is Louisa May Alcott’s “Little Women.”
That classic story is once again taking on new life this weekend and next at Street Lamp Community Theatre in Rising Sun. A cast of performers from Cecil and Harford County, as well as Pennsylvania, are coming together to delight audiences with their rendition of the Alcott classic.
Set during the American Civil War, Little Women tells the story of the four March sisters. Meg, played by Maddie Sapp, is the eldest sister. Just on the verge of adulthood, she struggles with decisions about entering into both proper society and marriage.
The second March daughter, Jo (Mo Tacka) wants nothing to do with proper society and would rather be a boy fighting on the front lines. Shy Beth (Emma McElwain) deals with anxiety and illness that keeps her largely confined to the house.
The youngest, Amy (Jamie Trautman), is eager to be old enough to be a proper member of society. She, however, struggles greatly with being poor and trying to learn to be selfless. Although the struggles of these women are set in an earlier time, modern audiences can easily relate to the push and pull between following our hearts versus listening to the demands of the outside world.
Audiences can also either relate to or aspire to the close relationships between the members of the March family. Led by the wisdom and guidance of Marmee (Stephanie Judge) and Father (Jered Price), the girls are raised to always give to others while also staying true to themselves. They learn how to forgive and how to persevere through unimaginable loss.
The family is surrounded by housekeeper Hannah (Tara Lichtenstein), neighbor Mr. Laurence (Elijah Force), his grandson Laurie (Trent Khanjar), Laurie’s tutor John Brooke (Samuel Walton), and their wealthy Aunt March (Johanna Jones). Each of these characters travels their own journey alongside the March family – learning from heartbreak, finding love, or learning that love may be even more important than money.
Spanning a year in the life, from one Christmas to the next Christmas, we see just how much the world can change and grow in that time and just how precious life is for the Marchs and for all of us.
Little Women has performances on February 21, 22, 28, & 29 at 7pm and on February 23 & March 1 at 2pm. Street Lamp Community Theatre is located at 5 Valley View Dr, Rising Sun, MD 21911. Tickets can be ordered at https://streetlampproductions.org.
Pictures taken by Austin Barnes.
