Carrie Patterson is hoping that people will see different things from different angles, and her “Sight to Site” exhibit currently on display at St. Mary’s College of Maryland showcases that ideal.
“I love herons and ospreys and lighthouses and the water, but there’s also different ways of looking at the landscape,” said Patterson, who is the college’s current Steven Muller Distinguished Professor of the Arts. “If we’re in an airplane we see something different than if we’re on the ground, and that’s what my work is about. It’s about where you’re located. Hopefully so they can appreciate the landscape of Southern Maryland in a new way.”
A reception to open Patterson’s exhibit was held Jan. 24 at the college’s Boyden Gallery.
“I’m very excited,” said Patterson, who lived in Leonardtown for 16 years and now resides in Silver Spring. “Since I’ve been here 18 years it’s wonderful to share my work with the students and my friends and faculty. It’s fantastic.”
The exhibit, which comprises more than 60 pieces in such sub-categories as Movement, Positioning, Relics and Memory, runs through Saturday, March 11.
A news release stated that Patterson “creates geometric painted objects that embody a poetic physical translation of place. She combines abstraction with observation using forms found in vernacular architecture and the landscape such as billboards, signs, fields, water and barns as source material.”
It added that in the exhibit, she used her own sketches and color notes collected over 20 years to create new visual objects that reference a collected landscape and her stored visual memory.
“You can think of it as geometric color field abstraction,” said Patterson, who said she was trained as a figurative painter. “It doesn’t have hard edges, I don’t use tape to make a hard edge, I don’t use rulers. It’s all about soft colors and soft abstraction. That work is based on perception, and what we see, but it’s much more about stepping into the canvas rather than having a window that depicts something out of the canvas. I want them to have something large enough or small enough so they feel like they’re being pulled into a place.”
One part of the exhibit consists of 20 pieces titled Barely a Trace, in which Patterson took her sketches from 1992 to 2023 and combined them.
“I combined them because our minds don’t remember linearly,” she said. “I may be looking out at Leonardtown and it reminds me of a plaza in Italy, and so those ideas kind of overlap.”
While at the New York Studio School, Patterson said for an entire semester artists painted a variety of models who never once changed position.
“The whole point was that you were moving around the models and changing your perspective,” she said. Patterson said her inspirations have been Paul Cézanne, Piet Mondrian, Elizabeth Murray and Gretna Campbell.
In an artist’s statement in a field guide for the exhibit, Patterson writes that she “creates geometric painted objects that embody a physical translation of place.”
The guest curator for the exhibit is Appalachian State University assistant professor of art history and visual culture Erin Peters, who is also the former director of the Boyden Gallery and lecturer in museum studies at St. Mary’s College of Maryland.
“[Carrie] pairs a sophisticated reliance on and rejection of trained principles of landscape painting to bend and stretch the parameters of senses at the core of her work,” Peters wrote in an essay in the field guide.
Patterson earned a bachelors of fine arts in studio art from James Madison University and a masters in fine arts in painting from The University of Pennsylvania. She was a student resident at the New York Studio School where she worked with second-generation abstract expressionists as Charles Cajori, Mercedes Matter and Rosemarie Beck.
Her work has been exhibited nationally, with solo exhibitions in New York, Philadelphia and Maryland and her work has been included in numerous exhibitions.
In 2021, Patterson was awarded an Individual Artist Award from the Maryland State Arts Council.
When asked what she hopes visitors to her exhibit will experience Patterson said she hopes those visiting the exhibit will experience “just the love of looking and making things. That’s my baseline hope. I hope that people will say, ‘Hey, this is cool.’”
