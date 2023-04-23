On Saturday, April 29, the banks of the Patuxent River at Jefferson Patterson Park and Museum in St. Leonard will undergo a transformation for the day with bagpipes calling folks home on a cheery late April Saturday for the annual Southern Maryland Celtic Festival.
Whether your favor the music, food, dance or other Celtic attractions — organizers beckon people to celebrate the spirit of the seven Celtic Nations at the 44th annual Southern Maryland Celtic Festival on April 29.
Guests will have the chance to enjoy the sounds of internationally known Celtic bands performing on multiple stages throughout the grounds of the park in Calvert County, offering visitors continuous music, dance and jam sessions throughout the day.
One of the bands that will be performing traditional Celtic songs is Pond Scum, which hails from St. Mary’s County. The entire day is designed to celebrate the seven Celtic nations — Ireland, Scotland, Wales, Isle of Man, Brittany, Cornwall and Galicia/Asturias.
“We are so fortunate to have this gem of a festival in Southern Maryland,” said Kaitlin Likas, a Patuxent High School graduate who grew up in St. Leonard and will be among the local residents performing at the event on Saturday. “I can’t wait to return home for my hometown festival and make more memories and reunite with some old friends.”
Patrons are invited to check out Clan Row, where more than 50 clans and societies will provide information to share with anyone interested all about a person’s Celtic heritage. Watch Scottish/Irish country-dance performances, listen to harp and Scottish fiddling all while storytellers weave tales alongside historical displays, craft demonstrations and living historic reenactments.
Guests will be encouraged to stop by the Celtic Marketplace for a wide selection of traditional and non-traditional Celtic foods and gifts providing an old world atmosphere. Be sure to check out the Children’s Highland Games and the all-day competitions taking place throughout Jefferson Patterson Park, including pipers, drummers, pipe bands, highland dancers, highland athletics and rugby games.
Also, guests should park in general parking and then be prepared to wait in line for entry if you have not pre-purchased your tickets. No pets are allowed in the park during festival hours and no alcoholic beverages of any kind can be brought into the park, but alcoholic beverages will be available for sale at multiple locations throughout the festival grounds.
Organizers advise people to arrive early as the festival is very popular.
