Smithsonian museum announces gift to endow Chinese art curatorship

The National Museum of Asian Art recently established a new curatorship. Smithsonian museum announces gift to endow Chinese art curatorship

 Smithsonian photo

WASHINGTON — The National Museum of Asian Art has established the position of the Nancy Chang Lee Curator of Chinese Art, thanks to a gift from Nancy Lee, a member of the museum’s board of trustees. The gift will fully fund a range of costs associated with the curatorial position, including research.

