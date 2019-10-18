ELKTON — Showcase on Main, the newest addition to downtown Elkton’s arts and entertainment district, will open a new show called “ART” at 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 18.
The comedic drama centers on three friends: Serge, Marc and Yvan. After Serge purchases a completely white painting with a few white lines for 200,000 francs, or more than $202,000, the friends discuss the painting’s artistic merits. But soon the debate devolves into personal attacks that threaten the trio’s friendship.
The show, which was written by Yasmina Reza and translated by Christopher Hampton, will star Frank Baldo, Mark Dixon and John “Doc” Mulvey.
Showcase on Main’s production of “ART” will run Oct. 18, 19, 25 and 26, starting at 8 p.m. each night. Audience members can purchase tickets at https://www.eventbrite.com/o/showcase-on-main-26431084471.
Lee Lewis, owner of Showcase on Main, officially opened the theater at 112 W. Main St. in Elkton on Sept. 6.
In addition to the “ART” stage show, Showcase on Main will also hold its first Art Showcase in conjunction with The Palette & The Page. The artists who will be featured in the exhibition include Julie Cargill, Mary Clark Confalone, Jenny Davies-Reazor, Gina Dell, Sarah Dressler, Judy Hotchkiss, Sandra Koberlein, Geraldine McKeown, Patti Paulus, Susan Procario and Joe Zurolo.
Lewis said his theater will be a space for artists from the community to come together and showcase their work — whether on the stage floor or on the wall.
“It is extremely important to me to work together with other artists — both performing and visual,” he said. “We are one community, and we are a small community. Together we can build each other up, support each other’s work, and become a stronger community.”
From the get-go Lewis knew he wanted The Palette & The Page to be his “partner in art.”
“They have been here, working tirelessly, for the last ten years to bring art to downtown Elkton,” he said. “They are the OGs of breathing life back into our wonderful downtown — so, I wanted to make sure they were involved in bringing the visual arts to Showcase on Main.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.