ELKTON — In Showcase on Main’s first show of the new year, “Talk Radio” examines what constitutes reality through the eyes of a coarse, 1980s shock jock.
“Talk Radio” will run from Jan. 3-11 at 8 p.m. at Showcase on Main, located at 112 W. Main St. in Elkton.
Dan Healy plays talk radio host Barry Champlain in this stage production, which is set against the backdrop of what Healy calls “the birth of shock jocks,” a type of radio personality who entertains callers and listeners with humor and rhetoric that some may deem offensive.
Healy first read the script for “Talk Radio” in college and has wanted to perform it ever since, but he said the role of Barry lends itself better to an actor who has racked up a good amount of experience dealing with life’s challenges.
“To kind of get what’s going on, you need to be older,” he said. “You can do this in college, but you don’t get it. It wouldn’t come across as authentic until you’re a little older or bitterer.”
So when Showcase on Main owner Lee Lewis offered the role to Healy, now 43, the actor finally felt ready to take it on.
No matter what job Healy had at different points in his life, he said the one constant is that he has been bartending since he was about 18 years old.
In many ways, Healy said tending bar prepared him well to play a talk radio host on stage.
“You deal with different characters all the time [as a bartender], and that’s what this show is really about: how to deal with these different personalities, whether you’re trying to be sensational or you’re just trying to get your point across,” he said. “You find yourself hitting brick walls and getting frustrated. What I learned to do is just kind of shut up and listen.”
Barry deals with a wide range of opinions from his callers, most of which he thinks are unintelligent, leading the host to feel unfulfilled, according to Healy.
“Like he says at one point, all of these people he thinks that they listen to the show to feel smarter because they think the other people who call in are idiots, when [in reality] he thinks they’re all basically idiots,” Healy said. “He’s at a point where he can’t find anyone that makes him feel like what he’s doing is worthwhile, and in the long run he feels stuck.”
Healy said Barry frequently twists callers’ words against themselves to craft his own narrative. But Barry himself is also, in part, the product of fabrication, according to Healy.
“Even a lot of his persona has been manufactured by the station manager to build up his character,” he said.
Barry’s tendency toward fabrication — whether it is putting a spin on what callers say or playing into his own false backstory — causes the line between his on-air and real life personalities to become blurred, Healy said.
The unique format of the stage production, in which the show practically happens in real time, creates a sort of pressure cooker in which audience members watch Barry unravel, according to Healy.
“It’s a character study,” he said. “I really like how the script is laid out, which differs from the movie as well in the sense that the movie takes place over a whole weekend, when this kind of encapsulates him in an hour and a half … It’s cool because you’re really just looking at this guy and any changes that happen really happen in front of you.”
Although some characters appear alongside Barry on stage, Healy said most of the actors perform off stage on microphones as the callers, lending to a unique setup.
“You have to respond to what you’re hearing,” he said. “It’s an interesting way to act — to react to just callers. You’re not reacting as much to the person to their face. You rarely get a chance to do that in theater.”
Showcase on Main opened on downtown Elkton’s Main Street in September 2019, and though it may be smaller than some other theaters Healy said it is the perfect size for such an intimate show as “Talk Radio.”
“When you like acting, it’s not about the big lights and the hoopla and stuff,” he said. “This is really what it is: some people getting together with a great script and a lot of talent and putting something on.”
